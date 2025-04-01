Amber's Ride annual raffle 2025

One in 200 chances to win!!
Stinger Harley Davdison
Brand New Set of Tires
Oil Change/Oil Filter
FREE Installation and Disposal!!
This is a $1,000.00 Value!!
$20.00 a ticket.
The winning ticket will be announced on Saturday, June 14th, at 10:30 am before our Poker Run at Stinger Harley Davidson.
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
One in 200 chances to win!!
Stinger Harley Davdison
Brand New Set of Tires
Oil Change/Oil Filter
FREE Installation and Disposal!!
This is a $1,000.00 Value!!
$20.00 a ticket.
The winning ticket will be announced on Saturday, June 14th, at 10:30 am before our Poker Run at Stinger Harley Davidson.
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
Vintage-Style Harley Davidson Pinup Girl Metal Led Sign
$5
Vintage-Style Harley Davidson Metal Led Sign - Illuminated Metal Wall Decor for Garage, Bar, Man Cave!
31" in size!
This piece is hanging at The Springfield Tavern! Tickets are also available to purchase in person!
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
Vintage-Style Harley Davidson Metal Led Sign - Illuminated Metal Wall Decor for Garage, Bar, Man Cave!
31" in size!
This piece is hanging at The Springfield Tavern! Tickets are also available to purchase in person!
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
Harley Davidson Motorcycle Logo Metal Wall Sign
$5
Harley Davidson Motorcycle Logo Metal Wall Sign
31.5"L x 23.6"W
Made from high-quality 16 Gauge Steel, Built to Last for many years to come!
This piece is hanging at Main Street Saloon! Tickets are also available to purchase in person!
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
Harley Davidson Motorcycle Logo Metal Wall Sign
31.5"L x 23.6"W
Made from high-quality 16 Gauge Steel, Built to Last for many years to come!
This piece is hanging at Main Street Saloon! Tickets are also available to purchase in person!
Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.
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