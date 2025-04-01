Amber's Ride annual raffle 2025

One in 200 chances to win!! Stinger Harley Davdison Brand New Set of Tires Oil Change/Oil Filter FREE Installation and Disposal!! This is a $1,000.00 Value!! $20.00 a ticket. The winning ticket will be announced on Saturday, June 14th, at 10:30 am before our Poker Run at Stinger Harley Davidson. Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.

One in 200 chances to win!! Stinger Harley Davdison Brand New Set of Tires Oil Change/Oil Filter FREE Installation and Disposal!! This is a $1,000.00 Value!! $20.00 a ticket. The winning ticket will be announced on Saturday, June 14th, at 10:30 am before our Poker Run at Stinger Harley Davidson. Your name and phone number will be filled out and entered into the drawing.

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