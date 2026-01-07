Hosted by

Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation Silent Auction 2026

Horse Riding Lessons- 1 hour item
$5

Donated by: Rafter B. Ranch. LLC (Meagan Brockhoff), Expires 3/1/27

KSU Football-2 Tickets item
$5

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets- Non-Conference 2026 Football game

KSU Men's Basketball-2 Tickets item
$5

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets & Parking Pass, Non-conference KSU Men's Basketball game

KSU Women's Basketball-2 Tickets item
$5

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets, Non-conference KSU Women's Basketball game

Jordy Nelson-Signed Photo
$150

KU Gale Sayers signed 16X20
$225

Valas Pumpkin Patch
$5

Donated By: Valas Pumpkin Patch

Milwaukee Tool Combo Kit item
$5

Donated By: Hiawatha Farm and Home

M12 2-Tool Combo Kit

Grooming Essentials item
$5

Donated By: I Do Hair


Shampoo, Conditioner, Moisturizing Mist, Wet Brush, Hempz Lotion and lips, Cuticle oil, mail cutter, Men's travel kit-Dopp, Shampoo/Conditioner, Body Spray, Blanket

$30 gift certificate- Sarah Kathryn's
$5

Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's

$30 gift certificate- Sarah Kathryn's
$5

Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's

Serve & Savor item
$5

Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's


Woven Tiered Server, block sign "The Best Things in Life", caramel apple dip mix, water hyacinth dip bowl set, door knob salt & pepper caddy, lunch napkin caddy water hyacinth, wreath mixed greens, lunch napkins

Spaghetti Night item
$5

Donated By: Thrivent


Serving bowl, 2 bowls, towels, wooden spoon, Casa Ndi Natura garlic marinara sauce, Basil Tagliatelle, Ionian salad noodles, Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate, Thrivent playing cards

Ultimate Meyer's Cleaning Caddy item
$5

Donated By: Horizon Therapy Associates


Farmhouse caddy, Meyer's cleaning products- hand soap refill, soy candle 7.2oz, soy candle 2.9oz, hand soap, room freshner, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner

Science City (4) & Planetarium (4) Tickets item
$5

Donated By: Union Station


4 tickets Science City

4 tickets Planetarium

Jack Daniel's Honey item
$5

Jack Daniels Honey, Glasses, Lindt Lindor Chocolate

Jack Daniel's item
$5

Jack Daniel's, Glasses, Lindt Lindor Chocolate

3 Custom Banners
$5

Donated By: Stacy Jasper

