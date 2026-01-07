Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by: Rafter B. Ranch. LLC (Meagan Brockhoff), Expires 3/1/27
Starting bid
Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets- Non-Conference 2026 Football game
Starting bid
Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets & Parking Pass, Non-conference KSU Men's Basketball game
Starting bid
Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets, Non-conference KSU Women's Basketball game
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated By: Valas Pumpkin Patch
Starting bid
Donated By: Hiawatha Farm and Home
M12 2-Tool Combo Kit
Starting bid
Donated By: I Do Hair
Shampoo, Conditioner, Moisturizing Mist, Wet Brush, Hempz Lotion and lips, Cuticle oil, mail cutter, Men's travel kit-Dopp, Shampoo/Conditioner, Body Spray, Blanket
Starting bid
Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's
Starting bid
Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's
Starting bid
Donated By: Sarah Kathryn's
Woven Tiered Server, block sign "The Best Things in Life", caramel apple dip mix, water hyacinth dip bowl set, door knob salt & pepper caddy, lunch napkin caddy water hyacinth, wreath mixed greens, lunch napkins
Starting bid
Donated By: Thrivent
Serving bowl, 2 bowls, towels, wooden spoon, Casa Ndi Natura garlic marinara sauce, Basil Tagliatelle, Ionian salad noodles, Ferrero Rocher Milk Chocolate, Thrivent playing cards
Starting bid
Donated By: Horizon Therapy Associates
Farmhouse caddy, Meyer's cleaning products- hand soap refill, soy candle 7.2oz, soy candle 2.9oz, hand soap, room freshner, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner
Starting bid
Donated By: Union Station
4 tickets Science City
4 tickets Planetarium
Starting bid
Jack Daniels Honey, Glasses, Lindt Lindor Chocolate
Starting bid
Jack Daniel's, Glasses, Lindt Lindor Chocolate
Starting bid
Donated By: Stacy Jasper
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!