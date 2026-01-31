Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation Silent Auction 2026 (2)

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Donated by: Urban Lawncare
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Donated by: Lucy Mae's Junque & Antiques
Wood charcuterie board
Primitive Candle (Sweater Weather scent)
Flowered dish towel
Gold serving tongs
Wood food picks w/holder
Antique dictionary
Antique book
Wooden sign
Vase with dried flowers
Wood shelf
Votive candles and holder
Basket w/cloth liner
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Donated by: Holladay Distillery
Tour for two of Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO
1 XL short sleeve blue shirt
1 L Long sleeve grey shirt
2 Whiskey glasses
2 stickers
4 coasters
1 cooler bag
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey, Lindt Lindor Chocolate, 4 Pint Glasses
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Bottle of Jack Daniel's No. 7 Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey, Lindt Lindor Chocolate, 4 Pint Glasses
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Donated by: Bonker's in Topeka
$25 Play Card
Large Stuffed Giraffe
Jumbo sunglasses
Dart set
Shark stuffy
Assorted prize toys
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Donated by: Robinson Lions Club
5 General Admission Melodrama Tickets
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Donated by: Amberwell Health
2 weeks of 30 second radio ads on KNZA & 2 weeks of a 1/4 page ad in Hiawatha World
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Donated by: Stacy Jasper
3 Custom Banners
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Providers
1-Night Stay at Prairie Band Casino
1 Round of golf for two people at Firekeeper
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Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets - Non-Conference 2026 football game
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Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets & Parking Pass, Non-conference KSU Men's Basketball game
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Donated By: Mike Schmitt
2 Tickets, Non-conference KSU Women's Basketball game
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16X20 Framed KU Gale Sayer's signed print
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Donated By: USD 415 & HHS Red Hawk Stop
1- 2026-2027 Family Sports Pass, medium Red Hawk t-shirt, large Red Hawk crew neck sweatshirt
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Donated By: USD 415 & HHS Red Hawk Stop
1 - 2026-2028 Family Sports Pass, 2 - medium Red Hawk t-shirts, 1 - large Red Hawk crew neck sweatshirt
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Donated By: USD 111 & Jock's Nitch
2 - 2026-2027 individual D-West Activity passes
Jock's Nitch D-West Mustang T-shirt
Amberwell clear bag, umbrella, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and picnic blanket
(T-shirt can be exchange for a different size)
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Donated By: USD 430, Jocks Nitch
4 - 2026-2027 Charger Athletic Passes
Jock's Nitch Horton Chargers T-shirt
Amberwell - 2 water bottles, 2 outdoor chairs, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer
(T-shirt can be exchange for a different size)
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Donated by: Hiawatha Country Club
2-18 Hole Rounds with cart rental
Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation golf towel, tee pouch, sleeve of 3 golf balls, divot tool, 2 koozies, sunscreen, chapstick
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Donated By: Spring Creek Golf Course
Good for 2-18 hole rounds of golf with cart
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Donated by: Corey & Lori Henry
1 bottle of Crown Royal Chocolate, 1 bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato, 2 Lindt chocolates, 2 heart shaped ramekins, 2 chocolate roses, 2 champagne glasses, 1 bag Valentines popcorn, 1 Ferrero chocolates, 1 set of ceramic measuring spoons, 1 Bridgerton strawberries and cream finishing sugar, 1 Duncan Hines cake mix.
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Donated By: The Bottle Yard & Hiawatha Surgery Department
Black Walnut Old Fashioned (Surgery Dept)
"Everybody Deserves a Shot" sign, XL Bottle Yard t-shirt, koozie, 2 shot glasses, two stickers, and 2 whiskey glasses
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Crown Royal, chocolate, and 4 whiskey glasses
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged bottle, chocolate, and 4 whiskey glasses
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Jack Daniel's Honey, Lindt Lindor chocolate, 4 pint glasses glasses
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Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Smash Whiskey, Lindt Lindor chocolate, & 4 collins glasses
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Jim Beam Kansas City bottle & 4 collins glasses
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Canadian Club 1858 & 4 whiskey glasses
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Donated by: Seneca Wholesale
Bud Light Dartboard & Bud Light Grizzly Cooler
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Donated By: Brown's Shoe Fit Co. - St. Joseph, MO
$75 gift card, must be used at St. Joe location, expires 3/31/26
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Donated By: Hiawatha Implement
Noco Boost Plus Ultrasafe Jump Starter 12V, 6.0L/3.0L Diesel
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Donated By: Davis Body Shop
1 set of microfiber towels
Soft grip wash sponge
The Absorber (car drying towel)
Febreze air fresheners
Purple Power cleaner and degreaser
WD40
Spray Away glass cleaner
Microfiber Wash & Scrub
Meguiar's Carnauba Plux Wax
Fresh upholstery cleaner
Ice scraper and brush
Rain-X foaming car wash
Meguiar's Gold Class high gloss detailer
1 Gallon of Rain-X high foam car wash concentrate
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Donated by: Wilde Tool Co.
20 piece punch and chisel set
6 piece roll punch set
3 piece pry bar set
2 piece mini pry bar set
2 Piece Angle Nose Plier Set
Slip Joint Pliers with holder
Tongue and Groove Pliers
Angle Tip Lock Ring Pliers
Coffee Mug
Koozie
Pens
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Donated By: Hiawatha Implement
EGO 12" Compact Power Chain Saw
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Donated By: Hiawatha Farm and Home
M12 2-Tool Combo Kit
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Donated By: Skyview Equipment
New Holland Workmaster 120; Ford 640 Tractors
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Donated By: Bruna Implement Company
Case Steiger Quadtrac 715 Tractor
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