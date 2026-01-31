Hosted by

Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation DBA Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation Silent Auction 2026 (2)

Pick-up location

300 Utah St, Hiawatha, KS 66434, USA

Wrangle those Weeds! item
Wrangle those Weeds! item
Wrangle those Weeds!
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Urban Lawncare 

  • Gift Certificate ($100 value) for Broadleaf Weed Control Lawn Treatment (must be AT, BR, DP, JA, JF, or LV county resident)
  • Bag of Moisture Control Potting Soil
  • 3 Hand Trowels
  • Bag of Macho Mix Premium Grass Seed
  • DeWalt Spray Nozzle
  • Rain Gauge
  • XL Men’s Leather Work Gloves
  • M Women’s Gardening Gloves
  • XL Urban Lawncare T-shirt
Charcuterie & Decor Basket item
Charcuterie & Decor Basket item
Charcuterie & Decor Basket item
Charcuterie & Decor Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Lucy Mae's Junque & Antiques

Wood charcuterie board

Primitive Candle (Sweater Weather scent)

Flowered dish towel

Gold serving tongs

Wood food picks w/holder

Antique dictionary

Antique book
Wooden sign

Vase with dried flowers

Wood shelf

Votive candles and holder

Basket w/cloth liner

Holladay Swag Bag item
Holladay Swag Bag item
Holladay Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Holladay Distillery


Tour for two of Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO

1 XL short sleeve blue shirt

1 L Long sleeve grey shirt

2 Whiskey glasses

2 stickers

4 coasters

1 cooler bag

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey Basket #2 item
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey, Lindt Lindor Chocolate, 4 Pint Glasses

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey #2 item
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey #2
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Bottle of Jack Daniel's No. 7 Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey, Lindt Lindor Chocolate, 4 Pint Glasses

Bonker's Basket item
Bonker's Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Bonker's in Topeka


$25 Play Card

Large Stuffed Giraffe

Jumbo sunglasses

Dart set

Shark stuffy

Assorted prize toys

Melodrama Tickets item
Melodrama Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Donated by: Robinson Lions Club


5 General Admission Melodrama Tickets

Advertising Package item
Advertising Package
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Health


2 weeks of 30 second radio ads on KNZA & 2 weeks of a 1/4 page ad in Hiawatha World

3 Custom Banners item
3 Custom Banners
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Stacy Jasper


3 Custom Banners

Prairie Band Casino and Firekeeper Golf Outing item
Prairie Band Casino and Firekeeper Golf Outing
$200

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Providers


1-Night Stay at Prairie Band Casino

1 Round of golf for two people at Firekeeper

KSU Football - 2 Tickets item
KSU Football - 2 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets - Non-Conference 2026 football game

KSU Men's Basketball - 2 Tickets item
KSU Men's Basketball - 2 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets & Parking Pass, Non-conference KSU Men's Basketball game

KSU Women's Basketball - 2 Tickets item
KSU Women's Basketball - 2 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Mike Schmitt


2 Tickets, Non-conference KSU Women's Basketball game

Jordy Nelson-Signed Photo item
Jordy Nelson-Signed Photo
$150

Starting bid

KU Gale Sayers Print item
KU Gale Sayers Print
$225

Starting bid

16X20 Framed KU Gale Sayer's signed print

Red Hawk School Spirit item
Red Hawk School Spirit
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: USD 415 & HHS Red Hawk Stop


1- 2026-2027 Family Sports Pass, medium Red Hawk t-shirt, large Red Hawk crew neck sweatshirt

Red Hawk Game Day item
Red Hawk Game Day
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: USD 415 & HHS Red Hawk Stop


1 - 2026-2028 Family Sports Pass, 2 - medium Red Hawk t-shirts, 1 - large Red Hawk crew neck sweatshirt

D-West Game Day item
D-West Game Day
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: USD 111 & Jock's Nitch


2 - 2026-2027 individual D-West Activity passes

Jock's Nitch D-West Mustang T-shirt

Amberwell clear bag, umbrella, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and picnic blanket


(T-shirt can be exchange for a different size)

Horton Charger item
Horton Charger
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: USD 430, Jocks Nitch


4 - 2026-2027 Charger Athletic Passes

Jock's Nitch Horton Chargers T-shirt

Amberwell - 2 water bottles, 2 outdoor chairs, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer

(T-shirt can be exchange for a different size)

Hiawatha Country Club Golf item
Hiawatha Country Club Golf
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Hiawatha Country Club


2-18 Hole Rounds with cart rental

Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation golf towel, tee pouch, sleeve of 3 golf balls, divot tool, 2 koozies, sunscreen, chapstick

Spring Creek Golf item
Spring Creek Golf
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Spring Creek Golf Course


Good for 2-18 hole rounds of golf with cart

Will you be my Valentine? item
Will you be my Valentine?
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Corey & Lori Henry


1 bottle of Crown Royal Chocolate, 1 bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato, 2 Lindt chocolates, 2 heart shaped ramekins, 2 chocolate roses, 2 champagne glasses, 1 bag Valentines popcorn, 1 Ferrero chocolates, 1 set of ceramic measuring spoons, 1 Bridgerton strawberries and cream finishing sugar, 1 Duncan Hines cake mix.

Everybody Deserves a Shot item
Everybody Deserves a Shot
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: The Bottle Yard & Hiawatha Surgery Department


Black Walnut Old Fashioned (Surgery Dept)


"Everybody Deserves a Shot" sign, XL Bottle Yard t-shirt, koozie, 2 shot glasses, two stickers, and 2 whiskey glasses

Crown Royal Basket item
Crown Royal Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Crown Royal, chocolate, and 4 whiskey glasses

Jim Beam Black Basket item
Jim Beam Black Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged bottle, chocolate, and 4 whiskey glasses

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Basket item
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Jack Daniel's Honey, Lindt Lindor chocolate, 4 pint glasses glasses

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey Basket item
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation


Jack Daniel's Tennessee Sour Smash Whiskey, Lindt Lindor chocolate, & 4 collins glasses

Jim Beam Kansas City Basket item
Jim Beam Kansas City Basket
$25

Starting bid

Jim Beam Kansas City bottle & 4 collins glasses

Canadian Club 1858 & 4 Whiskey Glasses item
Canadian Club 1858 & 4 Whiskey Glasses
$15

Starting bid

Canadian Club 1858 & 4 whiskey glasses

Bud Light Dartboard & Cooler item
Bud Light Dartboard & Cooler
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Seneca Wholesale


Bud Light Dartboard & Bud Light Grizzly Cooler

Brown's Shoe Fit Co. - $75 gift card item
Brown's Shoe Fit Co. - $75 gift card
$55

Starting bid

Donated By: Brown's Shoe Fit Co. - St. Joseph, MO


$75 gift card, must be used at St. Joe location, expires 3/31/26

Jump Starter item
Jump Starter
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Hiawatha Implement


Noco Boost Plus Ultrasafe Jump Starter 12V, 6.0L/3.0L Diesel

Vehicle Care Basket item
Vehicle Care Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Davis Body Shop


1 set of microfiber towels

Soft grip wash sponge

The Absorber (car drying towel)

Febreze air fresheners

Purple Power cleaner and degreaser

WD40

Spray Away glass cleaner

Microfiber Wash & Scrub

Meguiar's Carnauba Plux Wax

Fresh upholstery cleaner

Ice scraper and brush

Rain-X foaming car wash

Meguiar's Gold Class high gloss detailer

1 Gallon of Rain-X high foam car wash concentrate

Wilde Tool Basket item
Wilde Tool Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Wilde Tool Co.


20 piece punch and chisel set

6 piece roll punch set

3 piece pry bar set

2 piece mini pry bar set

2 Piece Angle Nose Plier Set

Slip Joint Pliers with holder

Tongue and Groove Pliers

Angle Tip Lock Ring Pliers

Coffee Mug

Koozie

Pens

Chain Saw item
Chain Saw
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Hiawatha Implement


EGO 12" Compact Power Chain Saw

Milwaukee Tool Combo Kit item
Milwaukee Tool Combo Kit
$90

Starting bid

Donated By: Hiawatha Farm and Home

M12 2-Tool Combo Kit

Tractors item
Tractors
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Skyview Equipment


New Holland Workmaster 120; Ford 640 Tractors

Case Steiger Quadtrac 715 Tractor item
Case Steiger Quadtrac 715 Tractor
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Bruna Implement Company


Case Steiger Quadtrac 715 Tractor

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