Ambuehl's PTA Silent Auction (2 of 2)

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Starting bid
Mr. V’s VIP Basketball Showdown
3-on-3 game + ice cream treat for your child and 2 friends! A fun, small-group experience with Mr. V filled with teamwork, confidence-building, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Mr. V’s VIP Basketball Showdown
3-on-3 game + ice cream treat for your child and 2 friends! A fun, small-group experience with Mr. V filled with teamwork, confidence-building, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Wellness & Self‑Care Basket – The Ultimate Relax & Recharge Experience
Indulge in the perfect blend of wellness, beauty, and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated self‑care basket designed to nourish both body and mind. Whether you’re unwinding at home or deepening your mindfulness practice, this basket has everything you need to restore balance and glow from the inside out.
Basket Includes:
Plus Premium Experiences:
Perfect for wellness lovers, spa enthusiasts, or anyone in need of intentional self‑care, this luxurious basket offers moments of calm, rejuvenation, and holistic healing from head to toe.
Value $700
Starting bid
Angels Baseball Basket
Step up to the plate with this all‑star Angels Baseball Basket, perfect for fans, families, and future MVPs! This exciting bundle includes a 4‑pack of Angels tickets for a day at the ballpark, along with a great mix of baseball essentials and fun extras to keep the spirit of the game going long after the final inning.
Basket includes:
Whether you’re heading to the stadium or playing catch in the backyard, this basket knocks it out of the park. A must‑have for any Angels fan!
Value $400
Starting bid
Valid for one microneedling session with Maggie
Enhance your skin's quality, texture, tone, and pore size. This minimally invasive treatment boosts collagen production, reducing the appearance of scars, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Microneedling is best done in conjunction with the use of PRF or Exosomes to stimulate increased collagen production and decreased downtime.
Value $500
Starting bid
Starting bid
Score big with a 4‑pack premium seats to an Orange County Soccer Club match of your choice! Enjoy an exciting live soccer experience with family or friends, featuring fast‑paced action, great energy, and a fun stadium atmosphere. Perfect for sports fans and a memorable outing for all ages.
Value $250
Starting bid
Enjoy Summer at St. Margaret’s! This certificate is valid for one half-day camp (morning or afternoon) for students entering grades K–8 during Summer 2026.
If a full-day camp is selected, the remaining balance is due at registration.
Valid for Summer 2026 only. No cash value. Non-transferable. Subject to availability; advance registration required. Excludes sold-out camps.
Value $370
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness routine with a 10‑class Pilates pack designed to build strength, flexibility, and balance. Perfect for anyone looking to stay consistent, energized, and inspired through expert‑led Pilates sessions.
Value $280
Starting bid
Everything’s better together! Enjoy Pilates side by side with this pair of 5‑class packs, ideal for friends, partners, or workout buddies. A fun and motivating way to share the benefits of Pilates while staying active together.
Value $290
Starting bid
Bid on a 3‑month session with Orange County Water Polo Club, available for fall, winter, or spring season. This exciting opportunity is perfect for athletes looking to build strength, endurance, teamwork, and confidence while learning from experienced coaches in a competitive yet supportive environment. A great experience for players eager to grow their skills and love for the sport.
Value $900
Starting bid
Olympica Gymnastics – 4‑Lesson Package
Four consecutive gymnastics lessons for one child. Girls ages 1–17; boys ages 1–13. One‑year enrollment fee included. This is a fantastic opportunity for kids to build strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence in a fun, supportive environment led by experienced coaches. Perfect for both beginners and returning gymnasts, this package makes it easy to jump in and start learning—no additional enrollment costs required.
Valid for new students only. Not redeemable for cash. Expires April 2027
Value $189
Starting bid
Add a little edge to your self‑expression with a $300 tattooing credit at Bare Bones Tattoo. Known for skilled artists, bold creativity, and a clean, professional studio environment, Barebone Tattoo offers custom designs that bring your vision to life. Whether you’re planning your first tattoo or adding to an existing collection, this credit is the perfect way to invest in meaningful, high‑quality body art. A must‑have item for tattoo enthusiasts and creatives alike.
Value $300
Starting bid
Irvine Park Railroad & Wheel Fun Rentals Experience
Enjoy a fun‑filled day at Irvine Park with this family‑friendly package! Includes 8 Irvine Park Railroad train tickets, one paddle boat rental, two 30‑minute Wheel Fun Rentals, and a double Surrey bike rental for one hour. Perfect for making memories in the heart of Orange County with activities for all ages.
Please note: Tickets do not expire. Train tickets are not valid for the Christmas Train or Train of Lights events.
Value $120
Starting bid
Four Admission Tickets – Community Events & General Admission
Enjoy a memorable experience with four tickets valid for one day of general admission or redeemable at select beloved community celebrations. Tickets may be used for Saint Joseph’s Day & the Return of the Swallows Celebration held annually on March 19, or Capistrano Lights, a festive one‑evening event held annually in December. A wonderful way to celebrate local history, culture, and seasonal traditions with family or friends.
Value $72
Starting bid
Gift Certificate – Ortega Equestrian Center
Please allow us to introduce you to the joys of riding with this gift certificate for two private, one‑hour sessions at Ortega Equestrian Center. Enjoy a peaceful, one‑on‑one equestrian experience in a beautiful setting—perfect for beginners or seasoned riders alike. A wonderful opportunity to connect with horses and enjoy the outdoors.
Value $170
Starting bid
Otra Mas – Hang With the Herd Meditation Session
Reconnect, relax, and recharge with a “Hang With the Herd” meditation session from Otra Mas, a nonprofit horse rescue dedicated to rehabilitation and renewal. Unplug from it all and spend a peaceful Sunday morning outdoors, surrounded by rescued horses and the calming beauty of nature. This guided experience offers a unique opportunity to slow down, breathe deeply, and find balance through quiet connection with the herd. A truly meaningful and rejuvenating experience for animal lovers and wellness seekers alike.
Value $200
Starting bid
Light Force Alchemy – Private Sound Bath Experience
Bid on a deeply restorative private sound bath experience for up to 10 people with Light Force Alchemy, valid through July 30, 2026. This immersive session invites you and your guests to unplug, relax, and reset through the healing power of sound.
Guests often experience deep relaxation, stress reduction, improved sleep, mental clarity, and an overall sense of calm. No meditation experience needed—this is especially perfect for those who say they can’t meditate.
Ideal for girls’ nights, birthday celebrations, team wellness gatherings, a mom’s reset, or any group seeking restoration and connection, this unique experience offers meaningful self‑care in a supportive, soothing environment.
Value $1500
Starting bid
Bring nature home with a $250 gift card to Plant Depot in San Juan Capistrano, complete with a beautiful orchid to get you started. From lush indoor plants to outdoor greenery, succulents, pottery, and garden décor, this local favorite has everything you need to grow your happy place. Bid now and watch your love for plants leaf nothing to chance!
Value $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Pick Me Flower Boutique at The Greenhouse in San Juan Capistrano. Known for its artfully designed florals and inviting atmosphere along River Street, this local favorite is sure to make anyone’s day brighter. Don’t miss the chance to petal your way to something special!
Value $100
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