Ambuehl's PTA Silent Auction (2 of 2)

Wellness & Self‑Care Basket – The Ultimate Relax & Recharge Experience





Indulge in the perfect blend of wellness, beauty, and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated self‑care basket designed to nourish both body and mind. Whether you’re unwinding at home or deepening your mindfulness practice, this basket has everything you need to restore balance and glow from the inside out.

Basket Includes:

Stanley water bottle

Strawberry rhubarb masque

Eminence Organic Skincare coconut milk cleanser

Eminence strawberry rhubarb hyaluronic hydrator

Sarella avocado oil with hydrator

Traditional tea packs

Yoga mat & yoga towel

Cozy blanket

Candle

Rose quartz facial roller

Matcha almond milk face mask

Vanilla oat milk face mask

ESW Beauty headband and wristbands

Plus Premium Experiences:

Pure Skincare facial gift card – $200 value

Sound bath healing session for two – Wellness & Self‑Care Basket – The Ultimate Relax & Recharge Experience

Perfect for wellness lovers, spa enthusiasts, or anyone in need of intentional self‑care, this luxurious basket offers moments of calm, rejuvenation, and holistic healing from head to toe.





Value $700