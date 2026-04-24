AMBUJ presents Basant Mela powered by BAANA Vendor Payment

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About this event
Applicable for restaurants setting up pre-decided menu for Basant Mela.
Organizers will provide a 10x10 canopy, one 8 ft table and 2 chairs.
Applicable for businesses, informative booth, mortgage companies, insurance agencies etc.
Organizers will provide one 8 ft table and 2 chairs
Applicable for home based business owners selling jewellry, clothing, incense sticks, candles etc.
Organizers will provide one 8 ft table and 2 chairs
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