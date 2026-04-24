AMBUJ

Hosted by

AMBUJ

About this event

AMBUJ presents Basant Mela powered by BAANA Vendor Payment

901 E 15th St

Plano, TX 75074, USA

Food Vendor registration
$750

Applicable for restaurants setting up pre-decided menu for Basant Mela.

Organizers will provide a 10x10 canopy, one 8 ft table and 2 chairs.

Non Food Vendor Registration
$300

Applicable for businesses, informative booth, mortgage companies, insurance agencies etc.

Organizers will provide one 8 ft table and 2 chairs

Home Based Business
$200

Applicable for home based business owners selling jewellry, clothing, incense sticks, candles etc.

Organizers will provide one 8 ft table and 2 chairs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!