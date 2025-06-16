AMC Membership Renewal

Offered by
Valid for one year
1) A Muslim chaplain who is involved specifically with institutional pastoral care and who is institutionally recognized as such, with at least one unit of Clinical Pastoral Education completed and who holds a Master of Divinity or a graduate degree in chaplaincy from an accredited academic institution* 2) A Muslim who has completed at least one unit of Clinical Pastoral Education and who holds a graduate degree in chaplaincy, but who is not currently employed (i.e. retired, looking for work, taking time off to care for family) 3) A Muslim chaplain who has obtained board certification through the BCCI, Spiritual Care Association, or the American Correctional Chaplains Association 4) Active or retired Muslim chaplains with over a decade of institutionally recognized chaplaincy experience without the academic and/or clinical chaplaincy training. * Other relevant graduate education from an accredited institution will be taken into consideration
No expiration
A Muslim chaplain who is involved specifically with institutional pastoral care and institutionally recognized as such without the benefit of clinical and academic chaplaincy training. In the event one leaves their position with less than five years of work experience, AMC membership will be extended for one year. 2. Islamic chaplaincy students hired into positions in advance of completing their studies are also eligible, as are those retired after five years of lay chaplaincy service.
Valid for one year
1) Muslim chaplaincy students of AMC’s member institutions (American Islamic College, Bayan Islamic Graduate School, Boston Islamic Seminary, Hartford International University, or The Islamic Seminary of America)** who are not yet employed as a chaplain and/or 2) Muslim Clinical Pastoral Education students studying in a non-Muslim majority context and not otherwise enrolled in graduate chaplaincy studies are eligible for membership during their unit and for one year after its conclusion. ** Other chaplaincy specific graduate education programs may be taken into consideration
Valid for one year
Chaplains who meet the Professional or Lay category requirements, but who are senior citizens.

