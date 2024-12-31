AMCSI Membership

Individual: upon application and payment of annual dues of $25.00 (USD), membership shall include any adult past their 18th birthday.
Family Membership
$50
Valid for one year
Family: upon application and payment of annual dues of $50.00 (USD), membership shall include two (2) adult members of the household and any minor children.
Health Professional
$45
Valid for one year
Health Professional/AMC Clinic: upon application and payment of annual dues of $45.00 (USD), membership shall include any health professional or AMC Clinic with a vested interest in the advancement of this organization.
Individual Personal Patron
$100
Valid for one year
Personal Patron: Individuals & Supporters of AMCSI. This level gives you all the perks of individual membership and an opportunity to support AMCSI with additional funding.
Family Patron Membership
$250
No expiration
Families & Supporters of AMCSI. This level gives you all the perks of family membership and an opportunity to support AMCSI with additional funding.
Corporate Member
$500
Valid for one year
Corporate Sponsor: Any business or civic organization interested in the advancement of this organization may become a benefactor upon application and the payment of annual dues of $500
Sponsor A Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Sponsor an individual membership. This membership will be awarded to a member of our AMC Community.
Sponsor A Membership (Family)
$50
Valid for one year
Sponsor a family membership. This membership will be awarded to an AMC family in our community.
