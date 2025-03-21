Love & Hope Shop

LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design A2XL - A4XL
$30
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 T-shirt
$25
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN T-SHIRT YOUTH & ADULT SIZES
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH S-XL OR ADULT XS-4XL BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Side seamed
Shoulder taping
4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 T shirt A2XL - A4XL
$30
Jefferson Molina Custom Design Crewneck
$40
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Raglan sleeves
Side seamed
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Raglan sleeves
Side seamed
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design Crewneck A2XL-A3XL
$45
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Raglan sleeves
Side seamed
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
Raglan sleeves
Side seamed
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 Crewneck
$40
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT S-3XL JERZEES CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece
High-stitch density for a smooth-printing canvas
Coverseamed neck, armholes and waistband
1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT S-3XL JERZEES CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece
High-stitch density for a smooth-printing canvas
Coverseamed neck, armholes and waistband
1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and waistband with spandex
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 Crewneck A2XL - A3XL
$45
Jefferson Molina Custom Design SILVER Hoodie
$45
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW BIRD DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW BIRD DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design SILVER Hoodie A2XL-A3XL
$50
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW BIRD DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW BIRD DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 TAN Hoodie
$45
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODIE SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODIE SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Kangaroo pockets
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 TAN Hoodie A2XL-A3XL
$50
Jefferson Molina Custom Design SILVER Zip Hoodie
$50
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL DISTRICT BRAND HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL DISTRICT BRAND HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design SILVER Zip Hoodie A2XL-A3XL
$55
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL DISTRICT BRAND HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW DOVE DESIGN ON SILVER ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL DISTRICT BRAND HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN SILVER WITH NEW DOVE DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 TAN Zip Hoodie
$50
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Jefferson Molina Custom Design #2 TAN Zip Hoodie A2XL-A3XL
$55
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
LOVE HOPE NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN ON TAN ADULT UNISEX HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT
AVAILABLE IN ADULT XS-3XL BELLA+CANVAS HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT IN TAN WITH NEW BIRD WITH SUN DESIGN PRINTED FULL BACK WITH SMALLER LEFT CHEST LOVE & HOPE DESIGN
Product Description
Retail fit
Tear-away label
White drawcords
Side seamed
Full-zip with white taping
Rib knit cuffs and hem
Solid Colors and Heather Colors: 8-ounce, 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece, 32 singles
Love & Hope El Salvador T-shirt ORANGE
$25
ADULT BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED ORANGE ON ORANGE
ADULT BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED ORANGE ON ORANGE
Love & Hope El Salvador T-shirt GRAY
$25
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH OR ADULT BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED GRAY ON GRAY.
AVAILABLE IN YOUTH OR ADULT BELLA+CANVAS T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED GRAY ON GRAY.
Love & Hope El Salvador Hoodie Long Sleeve Tshirt BLUE
$30
AVAILABLE IN ADULT UNISEX OR WOMENS DISTRICT FEATHERWEIGHT FRENCH TERRY LONG SLEEVE HOODED T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED BLUE ON BLUE AND GRAY ON GRAY.
AVAILABLE IN ADULT UNISEX OR WOMENS DISTRICT FEATHERWEIGHT FRENCH TERRY LONG SLEEVE HOODED T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED BLUE ON BLUE AND GRAY ON GRAY.
Love & Hope El Salvador Hoodie Long Sleeve T shirt GRAY
$30
AVAILABLE IN ADULT UNISEX OR WOMENS DISTRICT FEATHERWEIGHT FRENCH TERRY LONG SLEEVE HOODED T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED BLUE ON BLUE AND GRAY ON GRAY.
AVAILABLE IN ADULT UNISEX OR WOMENS DISTRICT FEATHERWEIGHT FRENCH TERRY LONG SLEEVE HOODED T-SHIRT.
DESIGN WILL BE PRINTED BLUE ON BLUE AND GRAY ON GRAY.
Love & Hope El Salvador T shirt A2XL - A4XL
$30
Shipping
$8.95
If you would like your item shipped to your address, please select. With multiple items, you only need to select shipping once.
If you would like your item shipped to your address, please select. With multiple items, you only need to select shipping once.
Add a donation for AME International / Love & Hope Ministries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!