America 250 Community Celebration and Cornhole Tournament

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About this event
-Admission for one team = (2) individuals
-Includes (2) General Admission tickets
-Logo on banner at event
-Logo placement on all event materials
-(1) Large yard sign at prime location
-DJ Shout Outs throughout the event
-Admission for three (3) cornhole teams = (6) General Admission tickets
-Opportunity to set up tent and display marketing materials at the tournament
-(1) Large yard sign at prime location
-(2) DJ Shout Outs throughout the event
-Admission for two (2) cornhole teams = (4) General Admission tickets
-Opportunity to set up tent and display marketing materials at the tournament
-(1) yard sign
-(1) DJ Shout Out during the event
-Admission for one (1) cornhole team = (2) General Admission tickets
$
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