Propell Kids Foundation

Hosted by

Propell Kids Foundation

About this event

America 250 Community Celebration and Cornhole Tournament

1256 Thornbury Rd

West Chester, PA 19382, USA

General Admission - Kids
$10
General Admission - Adults
$25
Cornhole Team
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Admission for one team = (2) individuals

-Includes (2) General Admission tickets

1776 Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-Logo on banner at event

-Logo placement on all event materials

-(1) Large yard sign at prime location

-DJ Shout Outs throughout the event

-Admission for three (3) cornhole teams = (6) General Admission tickets

-Opportunity to set up tent and display marketing materials at the tournament

Independence Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-(1) Large yard sign at prime location

-(2) DJ Shout Outs throughout the event

-Admission for two (2) cornhole teams = (4) General Admission tickets

-Opportunity to set up tent and display marketing materials at the tournament

Freedom Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-(1) yard sign

-(1) DJ Shout Out during the event

-Admission for one (1) cornhole team = (2) General Admission tickets

Add a donation for Propell Kids Foundation

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