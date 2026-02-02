America 250th Gala

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission
Includes 12 tickets Premium table placement at the event Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks Logo displayed on event screens and digital materials Social media spotlight before and after the event Opportunity to provide branded promotional materials for attendees VIP meet-and-greet with keynote speaker and military leaders Commemorative plaque recognizing sponsorship
Includes 6 Tickets Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Logo displayed on event screens Social media spotlight before the event Special mention in event remarks Opportunity to provide small branded giveaways for junior enlisted attendees.
Includes 6 Tickets Recognition in event materials (program booklet, website, and signage) Special mention in event remarks Social media recognition Logo displayed on event screens Opportunity to meet with sponsored ROTC cadets.
Includes 2 tickets Name listed in program booklet and on website Acknowledgment in event remarks Social media recognition Opportunity to provide a personal message for display at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!