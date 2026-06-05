America 250 Kansas Bag Raffle | Moms for Liberty

Enter for your chance to WIN this America 250 Kansas bag & support parent's right to direct the upbringing of their children in Kansas!

Winner will be drawn July 16, 2026 live at the Vote Yes Happy Hour event at Coach's Bar & Grill 5pm-7pm at 6700 College Blvd Overland Park, KS 66211.

Raffle participants are welcome to attend!

Winners can collect their prize at this event or we will drop off or ship prize if unable to attend.