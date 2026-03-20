America 250 Patriot Celebration Dinner & Auction

About this event
3303 8th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372, USA
THE GRAND FLORAL BUFFET: Oven Roasted Garlic Chicken, Carved New York Strip Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Watercress Salad.
Cash Bar, Live & Silent auction, Dessert Dash auction, raffle, and incredible patriotic program!
This level of support includes the following: 8 VIP tickets (one full table); quarter-page program ad; inclusion in HQRL newsletters for the quarter; logo on event signage and website.
This level of support includes the following; 4 VIP tickets; quarter-page program ad; logo on event signage and website.
This level of support includes the following: 2 tickets; Company logo in the program, on event signage and website.
This level of support includes: Company name in the program & on event signage.
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