Heritage Quest Research Library

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Heritage Quest Research Library

About this event

America 250 Patriot Celebration Dinner & Auction

FARM12

3303 8th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372, USA

General Admission
$125

THE GRAND FLORAL BUFFET: Oven Roasted Garlic Chicken, Carved New York Strip Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Watercress Salad.


Cash Bar, Live & Silent auction, Dessert Dash auction, raffle, and incredible patriotic program!

Sponsorship: The Founder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This level of support includes the following: 8 VIP tickets (one full table); quarter-page program ad; inclusion in HQRL newsletters for the quarter; logo on event signage and website.

Sponsorship: The Historian
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This level of support includes the following; 4 VIP tickets; quarter-page program ad; logo on event signage and website.

Sponsorship: The Patriot
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This level of support includes the following: 2 tickets; Company logo in the program, on event signage and website.

Sponsorship: The Pioneer
$500

This level of support includes: Company name in the program & on event signage.

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