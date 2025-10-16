Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Battle Creek Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

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American 1 Credit Union - CHAMBER CHAMPION SUPPORTER

51 W Michigan Ave A

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

CHAMBER CHAMPION SUPPORTER
$1,800

 

  1. Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon – November 6 SUPPORTER SPONSOR = $500

                                                              i.      Reserved seating for 6 guests in premiere seating

                                                            ii.      Logo on event program and slide deck and in recognition press releases

                                                          iii.      Recognition on Chamber website event location and group social media posts

  1. Eye Opener Breakfast Series – Speaker Sponsor (which month?)
    1. Investment = $600

                                                              i.      Reserved seating for 6-8 people for that program

                                                            ii.      Display table at the event and any of the other EOB programs

                                                          iii.      25-minute presentation by American 1 team

                                                          iv.      Logo on promotional materials

  1. Event Punch Card – 1
    1. Investment $250 for a 15-punch card

                                                              i.      Eligible for all Eye Opener Breakfasts, Business Excellence Awards

                                                            ii.      EXCLUDES: Women in Business Luncheons and State of the Business Luncheons

  1. Silent Observer Golf Outing – Hole Sponsor
    1. Investment $150
    2. Moved to July 10, 2026
  3. Golf Nine & Dine – Hole Sponsorship
    1. Investment - $300

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