American 1 Credit Union - CHAMBER CHAMPION SUPPORTER

Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon – November 6 SUPPORTER SPONSOR = $500

i. Reserved seating for 6 guests in premiere seating

ii. Logo on event program and slide deck and in recognition press releases

iii. Recognition on Chamber website event location and group social media posts

Eye Opener Breakfast Series – Speaker Sponsor (which month?) Investment = $600

i. Reserved seating for 6-8 people for that program

ii. Display table at the event and any of the other EOB programs

iii. 25-minute presentation by American 1 team

iv. Logo on promotional materials

Event Punch Card – 1 Investment $250 for a 15-punch card

i. Eligible for all Eye Opener Breakfasts, Business Excellence Awards

ii. EXCLUDES: Women in Business Luncheons and State of the Business Luncheons