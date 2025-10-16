American 1 Credit Union - CHAMBER CHAMPION SUPPORTER

- Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon – November 6 SUPPORTER SPONSOR = $500
i. Reserved seating for 6 guests in premiere seating
ii. Logo on event program and slide deck and in recognition press releases
iii. Recognition on Chamber website event location and group social media posts
- Eye Opener Breakfast Series – Speaker Sponsor (which month?)
- Investment = $600
i. Reserved seating for 6-8 people for that program
ii. Display table at the event and any of the other EOB programs
iii. 25-minute presentation by American 1 team
iv. Logo on promotional materials
- Event Punch Card – 1
- Investment $250 for a 15-punch card
i. Eligible for all Eye Opener Breakfasts, Business Excellence Awards
ii. EXCLUDES: Women in Business Luncheons and State of the Business Luncheons
- Silent Observer Golf Outing – Hole Sponsor
- Investment $150
- Moved to July 10, 2026
- Golf Nine & Dine – Hole Sponsorship
- Investment - $300
- Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon – November 6 SUPPORTER SPONSOR = $500
i. Reserved seating for 6 guests in premiere seating
ii. Logo on event program and slide deck and in recognition press releases
iii. Recognition on Chamber website event location and group social media posts
- Eye Opener Breakfast Series – Speaker Sponsor (which month?)
- Investment = $600
i. Reserved seating for 6-8 people for that program
ii. Display table at the event and any of the other EOB programs
iii. 25-minute presentation by American 1 team
iv. Logo on promotional materials
- Event Punch Card – 1
- Investment $250 for a 15-punch card
i. Eligible for all Eye Opener Breakfasts, Business Excellence Awards
ii. EXCLUDES: Women in Business Luncheons and State of the Business Luncheons
- Silent Observer Golf Outing – Hole Sponsor
- Investment $150
- Moved to July 10, 2026
- Golf Nine & Dine – Hole Sponsorship
- Investment - $300