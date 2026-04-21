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About this event
Space is limited - Participation Includes:
Co-ed, rotating teams designed for fun over competition.
Players between 13 and 17 must be accompanied by a participating adult.
All skill levels welcome!
This ticket includes:
Our American Aces Day at the Ballpark is free for anyone to attend.
Tickets for the Leprechauns game can be purchased on their website for $12. Use promo code ACES (all caps) to show your support!
This is a free event, However space is limited.
Our Aces Kids Baseball Clinic is a simple yet fun opportunity to meet friends and learn the game.
*Please note: This ticket for our clinic and does not include access to the Royal Oak Leprechauns evening game.
$
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