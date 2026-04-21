the American Aces Foundation

Hosted by

the American Aces Foundation

About this event

American Aces Day at the Ballpark

31050 Woodward Ave

Royal Oak, MI 48073, USA

Play in the Game — $50
Pay what you can

Space is limited - Participation Includes:

  • Participation in the game
  • American Aces jersey & hat
  • One (1) Ticket to the evening Leprechauns game

Co-ed, rotating teams designed for fun over competition.

Players between 13 and 17 must be accompanied by a participating adult.


All skill levels welcome!

American Aces Fans — $25
Pay what you can

This ticket includes:

  • American Aces T-shirt
  • One (1) Ticket to the evening Leprechauns game

Our American Aces Day at the Ballpark is free for anyone to attend.

Tickets for the Leprechauns game can be purchased on their website for $12. Use promo code ACES (all caps) to show your support!

Aces Kids Baseball Clinic (Ages 4–12)
Free

This is a free event, However space is limited.

Our Aces Kids Baseball Clinic is a simple yet fun opportunity to meet friends and learn the game.

  • Coaching to go over the basics - Hitting, throwing, and catching.
  • Each player receives an Aces Team Baseball Hat

*Please note: This ticket for our clinic and does not include access to the Royal Oak Leprechauns evening game.

Add a donation for the American Aces Foundation

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