the American Aces Foundation

Hosted by

the American Aces Foundation

About this event

American Aces Hockey Night

1819 E Big Beaver Rd

Troy, MI 48083, USA

$100 - PLAYER REGISTRATION 18+
Pay what you can

Payment is not required at registration.


Open to players ages 18 and up. Includes guaranteed ice time, American Aces Foundation game Jersey, post-game dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, a beverage, swag bag, and access to raffles, contests, and family-friendly activities.


We’ll follow up prior to April 10 to confirm participation and payment.

$100 - PLAYER REGISTRATION — AGES 12–17
Pay what you can

Payment is not required at registration.


Open to players ages 12–17 when accompanied by a participating parent, guardian, or responsible adult (18+). Includes guaranteed ice time, American Aces Foundation game jersey, post-game dinner, a beverage, swag bag, and access to raffles and contests.


We’ll follow up prior to April 10 to confirm participation and payment.

Add a donation for the American Aces Foundation

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