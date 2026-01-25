American Aces Hockey Night

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About this event
Payment is not required at registration.
Open to players ages 18 and up. Includes guaranteed ice time, American Aces Foundation game Jersey, post-game dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, a beverage, swag bag, and access to raffles, contests, and family-friendly activities.
We’ll follow up prior to April 10 to confirm participation and payment.
Payment is not required at registration.
Open to players ages 12–17 when accompanied by a participating parent, guardian, or responsible adult (18+). Includes guaranteed ice time, American Aces Foundation game jersey, post-game dinner, a beverage, swag bag, and access to raffles and contests.
We’ll follow up prior to April 10 to confirm participation and payment.
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