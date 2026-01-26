the American Aces Foundation

Hosted by

the American Aces Foundation

About this event

American Aces Learn-to-Skate

1819 E Big Beaver Rd

Troy, MI 48083, USA

Learn to skate Ages 4-6
Free

A fun, beginner-friendly introduction to skating for young kids ages 4–6. This free session focuses on balance, movement, and getting comfortable on the ice in a supportive, low-pressure environment.

Skates and basic equipment are provided.


Learn to skate Ages 7-12
Free

A free Learn to Skate session for kids ages 7–12 who are new to skating or building confidence on the ice. This session includes a basic skating lesson while keeping things fun and encouraging.

Skates and equipment are provided.

Add a donation for the American Aces Foundation

$

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