American Aces Learn-to-Skate

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About this event
A fun, beginner-friendly introduction to skating for young kids ages 4–6. This free session focuses on balance, movement, and getting comfortable on the ice in a supportive, low-pressure environment.
Skates and basic equipment are provided.
A free Learn to Skate session for kids ages 7–12 who are new to skating or building confidence on the ice. This session includes a basic skating lesson while keeping things fun and encouraging.
Skates and equipment are provided.
$
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