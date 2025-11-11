American Albanian Association of Kosova Memberships

Individual
$250

○ Exclusive discounts for all events organized by the American Albanian Association

○ Direct voting rights in organizational decisions

○ Ability to present ideas and initiatives directly to the board for consideration and development.

○ Access to all partnership discounts and benefits offered by businesses within the organization's community network.

Family (up to 4 members)
$500

○ Includes all Individual Membership benefits, plus:

○ Family-wide discounts on all community events and programs.

○ Joint participation opportunities for cultural, educational, and social activities.


Business
$500

○Includes all Individual Membership benefits, plus:

○ Business logo featured on the official website and social media platforms.

○ Promotion of your business within the American Albanian community.

○ Opportunities to connect and collaborate with the community through sponsored events and initiatives.
○ Recognition as a valued community partner supporting the mission of unity and growth.

