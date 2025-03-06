American Bald Eagle Foundation Avian Adoption 2025
Vega - Bald Eagle
$75
No expiration
Vega is a female bald eagle whose hatch year is unknown. In 2000, she was hit by a car and the injury resulted in a partial amputation of her right wing. She worked as an ambassador at a raptor center in Ketchikan until 2014, when she came to live at the ABEF. Although she is and adult, she still has the dark eyes of a juvenile.
Arden - Bald Eagle
$75
No expiration
Arden is a female bald eagle who hatched in 2010. As a juvenile, Arden flew into power lines and received treatment for nerve damage in her right shoulder at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage.
Arden joined the ABEF team in April of 2015.
Bella - Bald Eagle
$75
No expiration
Bella is a female bald eagle who hatched in 2010. As a juvenile, Bella flew into power lines. The injury required partial amputation of her right wing, and she was brought to the Alaska Raptor Center for rehabilitation.
Bella arrived at the ABEF in 2011.
Warrior - Red Tailed Hawk
$50
No expiration
Warrior, a male red-tailed hawk, is a subspecies found in the American Southeast. He is originally from Alabama, where red-tailed hawks are typically lighter in color. Warrior was admitted to the Southeastern Raptor Center for rehabilitation as an adult with West Nile virus which resulted in the loss of sight in his right eye.
Dylan - Eastern Screech Owl
$50
No expiration
Dylan, an Eastern screech owl, came to the ABEF in 2010. He was treated at the Southeastern Raptor Center in Alabama for a detached retina in his right eye, which impairs his vision. He is a rufous morph, which means he is a reddish-brown color.
Ahsoka - Western Siberian Eagle Owl
$50
No expiration
Ahsoka, also known as Snips, joined the ABEF team in July of 2024. She came from a breeder in Las Vegas for educational purposes. She is a very curious bird and is intrigued by everything around her. She often plays with various toys and loves to pounce on them. You will often hear her making a range of noises such as bill clacking, vocalizations, and possibly hooting.
