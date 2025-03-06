American Bald Eagle Foundation Avian Adoption 2025

Ahsoka, also known as Snips, joined the ABEF team in July of 2024. She came from a breeder in Las Vegas for educational purposes. She is a very curious bird and is intrigued by everything around her. She often plays with various toys and loves to pounce on them. You will often hear her making a range of noises such as bill clacking, vocalizations, and possibly hooting.

