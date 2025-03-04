American Bald Eagle Foundation Haines Chapter Inc

American Bald Eagle Foundation Haines Chapter Inc

American Bald Eagle Foundation Friendship 2025

Friend: Raven Level
$29.99

Valid for one year

A single Friend. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.

A Couple of Friends: Hawk Level
$49.99

Valid for one year

A couple of Friends are a committed couple (two people). Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.

Family Friends: Falcon Level
$99.99

Valid for one year

A family unit that comprises no more than 4 family members. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.

Best Friends: Owl Level
$999.99

No expiration

A Friend for Life. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. *Receives a photo with a Raptor and behind the scenes tour. *This friendship never expires.

Lifelong Friends: Eagle Level
$1,999.99

No expiration

A Friend for Life. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. *Receives a photo with a Raptor and behind the scenes tour. *Lunch/Dinner with the Executive Director and/or Avian Curator. *This friendship never expires.

