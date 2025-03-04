American Bald Eagle Foundation Friendship 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
A single Friend. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.
Valid for one year
A couple of Friends are a committed couple (two people). Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.
Valid for one year
A family unit that comprises no more than 4 family members. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. This friendship must be renewed annually.
No expiration
A Friend for Life. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. *Receives a photo with a Raptor and behind the scenes tour. *This friendship never expires.
No expiration
A Friend for Life. Our friends are included in our newsletters, invited to events, online presentations, receives a sticker, Donor Pin, Friendship Card, Two Free Admission Cards (one time use only) and receive updates on our Raptor Ambassadors. *Receives a photo with a Raptor and behind the scenes tour. *Lunch/Dinner with the Executive Director and/or Avian Curator. *This friendship never expires.
