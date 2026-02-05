ABFCS Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
You will be recognized as a featured authority in facial cosmetic surgery through a dedicated, rotating placement on the ABFCS website homepage for three (3) months.
This recognition includes a professionally curated profile highlighting clinical focus, philosophy, and contribution to the specialty. Placement is editorial in nature and reflects peer-recognized distinction rather than promotion.
This opportunity is time-limited, non-renewable, and not available outside The Vault.
Starting bid
You will receive a long-form editorial profile developed in collaboration with the Board, highlighting your professional journey, surgical philosophy, and impact on the specialty. This feature is designed to showcase your expertise, elevate your reputation, and share your story with the ABFCS community and beyond.
Your feature will reside permanently within the Founders Circle section of the ABFCS website and may be referenced in future educational or historical materials.
Starting bid
An immersive, one day clinical observership with Dr. Hamrah focused on advanced facial aesthetic surgery in a private office setting. This exclusive experience offers firsthand exposure to surgical planning, technique, and real-time clinical decision-making, along with meaningful one-on-one dialogue.
Scheduled by mutual agreement and subject to clinical availability.
The recipient is responsible for all travel, accommodations, and meal expenses. Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve candor and depth of dialogue.
Starting bid
An immersive, one day clinical observership with Dr. Praetzel focused on advanced facial aesthetic surgery in a private office setting. This exclusive experience offers firsthand exposure to surgical planning, technique, and real-time clinical decision-making, along with meaningful one-on-one dialogue.
The experience includes with a private dinner at Dr. Praetzel’s restaurant, The Vault, offering a relaxed setting for continued conversation and connection.
Scheduled by mutual agreement and subject to clinical availability.
The recipient is responsible for all travel, accommodations, and meal expenses. Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve candor and depth of dialogue.
Starting bid
An exclusive day with Dr. Ferguson, beginning with a morning observership in the operating room focused on advanced facial aesthetic procedures. Gain firsthand insight into surgical planning, technique, and real-time decision-making in a high-level clinical setting.
After the morning in the OR, enjoy some beach time in the Hawaiian sun, followed by dinner with Dr. Ferguson in Waikiki for relaxed conversation and continued learning.
Scheduled by mutual agreement and subject to clinical availability.
The recipient is responsible for all travel and accommodation expenses. Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve a personalized, high-quality experience.
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