American Cancer Society Erie's Animal All-Stars Fundraiser
Chance to have pet on 1 of 3 electronic billboards.
$10
A $10 donation gets a chance for your pet to be featured on one of 3 electronic billboards on June 6th, 7th and 8th, 2025.
The electronic billboards are located on Peach Street, 12th Street, and Interchange Road.
A $10 donation gets a chance for your pet to be featured on one of 3 electronic billboards on June 6th, 7th and 8th, 2025.
The electronic billboards are located on Peach Street, 12th Street, and Interchange Road.
Chance to have pet on all 3 electronic billboards.
$25
A $25 donation gets a chance for your pet to be featured on all 3 electronic billboards on June 6th, 7th and 8th, 2025.
The electronic billboards are located on Peach Street, 12th Street, and Interchange Road.
A $25 donation gets a chance for your pet to be featured on all 3 electronic billboards on June 6th, 7th and 8th, 2025.
The electronic billboards are located on Peach Street, 12th Street, and Interchange Road.
Add a donation for American Cancer Society - Northeast Region
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!