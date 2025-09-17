Balls Vs Cancer Silent Auction to Benefit American Cancer Society

Hosted by
Starting bid
The ultimate gift for any Wolfpack fan! This package includes a football signed by Coach Dave Doeren as well as a game-used jersey signed by members of NC State's football team.
Starting bid
Do you love golf? Know some one who does? Then this is the right gift for you. You are bidding on a golf outing for four people at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. This prize can be redeemed any time subject to availability.
Starting bid
A signed jersey direct from the Carolina Hurricanes!
Starting bid
Just in time for the holidays, bid on this family photo session from Glow Riot Studios!
30 minute shoot used before end of year. Digital delivery with no cap of number of photos.
Starting bid
One (1) bottle of the highly sought-after small batch bourbon released just as Booker Noe intended—straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered.
Renowned for its rich, robust flavor, Booker’s delivers notes of deep caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and a warm spice finish, with an intensity that bourbon enthusiasts prize.
A cornerstone of Jim Beam’s Small Batch Collection, Booker’s embodies the authentic craftsmanship and heritage of Kentucky bourbon. Whether enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or cherished as part of a collection, this bottle is a true standout for serious whiskey lovers.
MUST BE 21+ YEARS OLD TO CLAIM
Starting bid
One (1) bottle of the highly sought after Weller Antique 107. Bottled at a robust 107 proof, this expression delivers a rich, full-bodied character while maintaining the smooth, approachable nature that makes Weller a standout among collectors and enthusiasts alike.
MUST BE 21+ YEARS OLD TO CLAIM
Starting bid
A pair of tickets to see comedian Gary Gulman on Friday, December 5 at the Rialto along with a gift card for dinner before the show.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beer-themed night out. This package comes with a $100 gift card from the Longleaf Swine as well as a 4-pack of OG Lite, 2 OG Lite t-shirts and 2 OG Lite hats.
Starting bid
A $25 gift card and merch package from Bond Brothers in Cary.
