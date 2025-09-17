Hosted by

American Cancer Society

About this event

Balls Vs Cancer Silent Auction to Benefit American Cancer Society

NC State Football Fan Package item
NC State Football Fan Package
$500

Starting bid

The ultimate gift for any Wolfpack fan! This package includes a football signed by Coach Dave Doeren as well as a game-used jersey signed by members of NC State's football team.

Anytime Foursome at Lonnie Poole Golf Course item
Anytime Foursome at Lonnie Poole Golf Course
$350

Starting bid

Do you love golf? Know some one who does? Then this is the right gift for you. You are bidding on a golf outing for four people at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. This prize can be redeemed any time subject to availability.

Team Signed Hurricanes Jersey item
Team Signed Hurricanes Jersey
$300

Starting bid

A signed jersey direct from the Carolina Hurricanes!

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$250

Starting bid

Just in time for the holidays, bid on this family photo session from Glow Riot Studios!


30 minute shoot used before end of year. Digital delivery with no cap of number of photos.

Booker's Uncut & Unfiltered Small Batch Bourbon item
Booker's Uncut & Unfiltered Small Batch Bourbon
$100

Starting bid

One (1) bottle of the highly sought-after small batch bourbon released just as Booker Noe intended—straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered. 


Renowned for its rich, robust flavor, Booker’s delivers notes of deep caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and a warm spice finish, with an intensity that bourbon enthusiasts prize. 


A cornerstone of Jim Beam’s Small Batch Collection, Booker’s embodies the authentic craftsmanship and heritage of Kentucky bourbon. Whether enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or cherished as part of a collection, this bottle is a true standout for serious whiskey lovers.


MUST BE 21+ YEARS OLD TO CLAIM

Weller 107 Antique Wheated Bourbon item
Weller 107 Antique Wheated Bourbon
$100

Starting bid

One (1) bottle of the highly sought after Weller Antique 107. Bottled at a robust 107 proof, this expression delivers a rich, full-bodied character while maintaining the smooth, approachable nature that makes Weller a standout among collectors and enthusiasts alike.


MUST BE 21+ YEARS OLD TO CLAIM

A Night Out with Gary Gulman item
A Night Out with Gary Gulman
$250

Starting bid

A pair of tickets to see comedian Gary Gulman on Friday, December 5 at the Rialto along with a gift card for dinner before the show.

OG Lite Night Out item
OG Lite Night Out
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a beer-themed night out. This package comes with a $100 gift card from the Longleaf Swine as well as a 4-pack of OG Lite, 2 OG Lite t-shirts and 2 OG Lite hats.

Bond Brothers Gift Basket item
Bond Brothers Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

A $25 gift card and merch package from Bond Brothers in Cary.

