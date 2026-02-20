American Decorative Arts Forum

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American Decorative Arts Forum

About the memberships

American Decorative Arts Forum Membership

Add a donation for American Decorative Arts Forum

$

Online
$35

Valid until December 31 at PST

Up to 12 lectures, video library access, electronic newsletter.

Individual
$75

Valid until December 31 at PST

Up to twelve lectures both on-line and in person when available, video library access, electronic newsletter and mailed newsletter. Access to museum curator-led tours for one.

Dual
$125

Valid until December 31 at PST

Same as Individual membership; bundle up to two members. One mailed newsletter to household.

Reception
$250

Valid until December 31 at PST

Same as Dual Membership with additional access to field trips, receptions, and special events. One additional guest for reception events.

Salon
$500

Valid until December 31 at PST

Same as Reception Membership with addition access to capacity-limited study tours of private collections and special events.

Patron
$1,000

Valid until December 31 at PST

Same as Salon Membership, with the option of hosting the speaker of your choice to dinner or sponsoring the lecture of your choice.

Patriot
$6,000

No expiration

Same as Salon Level with the benefit of lifetime membership, never having to renew membership, and gaining

the Forum’s undying gratitude.

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