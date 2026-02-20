American Decorative Arts Forum Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
$
Valid until December 31 at PST
Up to 12 lectures, video library access, electronic newsletter.
Valid until December 31 at PST
Up to twelve lectures both on-line and in person when available, video library access, electronic newsletter and mailed newsletter. Access to museum curator-led tours for one.
Valid until December 31 at PST
Same as Individual membership; bundle up to two members. One mailed newsletter to household.
Valid until December 31 at PST
Same as Dual Membership with additional access to field trips, receptions, and special events. One additional guest for reception events.
Valid until December 31 at PST
Same as Reception Membership with addition access to capacity-limited study tours of private collections and special events.
Valid until December 31 at PST
Same as Salon Membership, with the option of hosting the speaker of your choice to dinner or sponsoring the lecture of your choice.
No expiration
Same as Salon Level with the benefit of lifetime membership, never having to renew membership, and gaining
the Forum’s undying gratitude.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!