Tacoma Chapter of the American Guild Of Organists Local Membership
Regular Local
$47.50
Valid for one year
The regular local membership is available for persons age 30 and older. It is offered at half the cost of a special membership at the national level. The membership will renew annually at the prevailing rate. If you do not want automatic renewal, uncheck the box on the payment page. You may cancel automatic renewals at any time.
Young Organist Local
$30
Valid for one year
The young organist local membership is available for persons less than 30 years old. It is offered at half the cost of a young organist membership at the national level. By selecting this membership, you affirm that you are less than 30 years old. This membership may be renewed each year as long as you are eligible.
Add a donation for American Guild Of Organists Tacoma Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!