Due West Methodist Church - American Heritage Girls GA4224

American Heritage Girls GA4224

Walking Taco Dinner - Per Person
Walking Taco Dinner - Per Person
$5

Taco dinner on Friday night of GLAC campout. Chicken and beef options with toppings.

Troop Dues - Pathfinder
Troop Dues - Pathfinder
$75

Dues cover all unit supplies for the troop year and general troop expenses, as well as the AHG Program Support Fee.

Troop Dues - TH, EX, PiPa
Troop Dues - TH, EX, PiPa
$85

Dues cover all unit supplies for the troop year and general troop expenses, as well as the AHG Program Support Fee.

Majestic Caverns Overnight Full Payment
Majestic Caverns Overnight Full Payment
$80

March 21-22, 2026 overnight trip to Majestic Caverns for AHG Registered Girls and AHG Registered Moms only. Full cost per person is $80, due by January 20, 2026.

Majestic Caverns Overnight Deposit / Remainder
$40

March 21-22, 2026 overnight trip to Majestic Caverns for AHG Registered Girls and AHG Registered Moms only. Pay a $40 per person deposit by October 31. If you have paid your deposit and want to pay the remaining $40 per person, full payment is due by January 20, 2026.

Pathfinder Bundle
Pathfinder Bundle
$37

Includes light blue Pathfinder shirt, necklace, and handbook.

Tenderheart or Explorer Uniform Bundle - Youth Size
Tenderheart or Explorer Uniform Bundle - Youth Size
$112

Start-Up Package includes Class A uniform, handbook, Badge Magic, and Class B Reach Higher T-Shirt.

Pioneer or Patriot Bundle
Pioneer or Patriot Bundle
$94

Start-Up Package includes Class A uniform, handbook, Badge Magic, and Class B Reach Higher T-Shirt.

TH / EXP / PI Girl White Polo
TH / EXP / PI Girl White Polo
$30

Youth size white polo

