American Heritage Girls Troop 1736's Mystic Monk Fundraiser

Festive spices with white chocolate with bourbon warmth.
Amazing peppermint flavor with creamy vanilla undertones and a refreshing minty finish.
The pinnacle of our non-flavored coffees, Christmas Blend is made with the finest beans from all over the world. The cornerstone for this 2025's blend is an exceptional anaerobically fermented Ethiopian Yirgacheffe (an award-winning coffee in its own right) which adds profound jammy and floral tones to the already-complex blend of beans. The end result is a delicious medium roast with sweet hints of honeycomb, orange zest, and milk chocolate.
Crafted from a trio of Colombian, Guatemalan, and Brazilian Arabica beans, Paradiso offers a complex taste. Savor hazelnut-like nuttiness, a touch of sweet orange zest, and a silky milk chocolate finish in every cup.
Available in: Breakfast Blend, Caramel, Cowboy Blend, Midnight Vigils, Mystic Monk Blend, Royal Rum Pecan, or Vesper DECAF. When ordering, indicate flavor at checkout.
Bright medium roast with citrus zest and stone fruit flavors, balanced by subtle caramel sweetness.
Smooth caramel essence with brown butter notes and a creamy, dessert-like finish.
With both dark and medium roasted coffees, notes of cocoa, caramel, vanilla and a hint of aromatic herbs.
Roasted hazelnut flavor with praline hints and a smooth, nutty aftertaste.
Extra dark Roast which is a special blend of Arabica coffees from Indonesia and Central America.
Robust yet smooth, this fair trade blend® will impress every dark roast & chocolate coffee lover.
Medium-dark roast with notes of toasted almonds and dark berries, finishing with hints of cedar and warm spice.
Delectable blend with butter pecan richness and syrupy rum, finishing with vanilla cream notes.
A rich, dark roast of decaffeinated mountain-grown Arabica, with bittersweet chocolate and malt notes and deliciously lingering aftertaste.
Contains Mystic Monk Blend, Midnight Vigils Blend, Breakfast Blend, Carmel, Royal Rum Pecan & Vespers Decaf!
Lemongrass, green tea and peppermint fuse in an elegant twist, giving you a deliciously energizing blend.
(makes about 26 cups)
Peaceful Monk is made from the finest chamomile flowers and soothes from the first sip.
(makes about 26 cups)
Invigorating with minty freshness, Peppermint Tea is a deliciously soothing herbal tea.
(makes about 26 cups)
A soothing & healthy mix of natural herbs & roots that is both relaxing & delicious! Ingredients: Spearmint, Rosemary, Lemon Balm, Linden, Eucalyptus, Blackberry Leaf, and Eleuthero Root.
(makes about 26 cups)
A Christmas favorite, this incredible blend includes essences of black tea, cinnamon, rose petals and much more, resulting in a smooth tea that is brisk and sweet, but never bitter!
(makes about 50 cups)
Ingredients: Black Tea, Orange Peel, Cinnamon Chips, Apple Pieces, Rose Petals, Natural Fruit and Spice Flavoring.
Our Let it Snow tea will warm up even the coldest winter day! Smooth and refreshing black tea combined with orange peel and cinnamon makes this tea one of our best!
(makes about 50 cups)
An aromatic tea blend of jasmine petals and fine green tea with all the health benefits of green tea.
(makes about 50 cups)
A classic black tea with vibrant tones of bergamot orange added to traditional black tea.
(makes about 50 cups)
Rich and complex, with notes of caramel, Muscat wine and delicate flowers.
(makes about 50 cups)
Smooth, creamy and naturally sweet, our Mystica Blend tea has hearty notes of apricot honey and flowers, and a clean and refreshing finish.
(makes about 50 cups)
Crafted from Sencha green tea leaves, pineapple pieces, and a tropical hint of papaya. A delicate and sweet tea that pairs well with flavorful and spicy meals.
(makes about 50 cups)
