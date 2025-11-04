American Heritage Girls Troop 1736's Mystic Monk Fundraiser

The pinnacle of our non-flavored coffees, Christmas Blend is made with the finest beans from all over the world. The cornerstone for this 2025's blend is an exceptional anaerobically fermented Ethiopian Yirgacheffe (an award-winning coffee in its own right) which adds profound jammy and floral tones to the already-complex blend of beans. The end result is a delicious medium roast with sweet hints of honeycomb, orange zest, and milk chocolate.