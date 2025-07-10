AHG CO1027's Dues and Fees

Fall Dues 2025 item
Fall Dues 2025
$60

Fall dues per Girl. Maximum 2. Please select 3rd Sister payment for any child above 3.

3rd+ Sister Fall Dues item
3rd+ Sister Fall Dues
$30

Please select this if registering a 3rd daughter. 4th daughter or more are capped under our family maximum.

Fundraiser Buyout Per Girl item
Fundraiser Buyout Per Girl
$180

If you do not wish to participate in the fall fundraiser at all, please select this option to pay the buyout cost. Due by September 30th.

Independent Badge item
Independent Badge
$4

This is for badgework completed at home, camp, or other events, or for replacement of lost badges. Badges done during Unit Time are covered.

Sport Pin item
Sport Pin
$4.50
Sport Pin Disc item
Sport Pin Disc
$1

Sports pin disc for completion of 100, 200, or 300 hours of practice/work in the sport.

Service Star Replacement item
Service Star Replacement
$1

If your daughter has lost a service star, please add it here. Stars awarded during the year are covered by the troop.

Faith Award Pin item
Faith Award Pin
$9.50

Replacement pin for a lost, damaged, or never awarded pin.

Creed Study Book item
Creed Study Book
$10

Please only purchase this if you are completing the CREED study with Mrs. Miller this year.

Creed Study Patch item
Creed Study Patch
$4

Please only purchase this if you have completed the CREED study with Mrs. Miller this year or have been instructed to purchase by our Treasurer.

Replacement Handbook item
Replacement Handbook item
Replacement Handbook
$22

Please only purchase if you need a replacement handbook. Shipping is expensive and handbooks are cheaper in the full uniform package. Check with troop leadership to see if we have one on hand before purchasing, we do not keep a large stock and you may have to wait for the next purchase order to receive your book.

Pathfinder Handbook item
Pathfinder Handbook
$13

Pathfinder handbook only. Does not include tshirt or necklace.

Other Fees Owed item
Other Fees Owed
$1

If you have been invoiced, please use the Add a Donation section for anything not included in this shopping list.

Please add other fees owed in increments of $1 or add a specific amount to the "Add a Donation" below.

Add a donation for American Heritage Girls Troop CO1027

$

