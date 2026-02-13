American Heritage Girls WA1881 Dues & Fees

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Local Dues per girl. Maximum of 2. Please select 3rd sister payment for any girl above 3.
This is collected for the Program Support Fee paid to AHG Headquarters.
Please select this if registering a 3rd daughter. The 4th daughter and more are capped under our Family maximum.
If you do not wish to participate in the fundraisers at all, select this option to give funds to help aid in the troops activities and supplies. This also helps pay for events and girls accomplishments.
This is for badgework at home, camp, or other events. Also used for badge replacement. Badges done during troop time are covered by the troop, providing funds are available.
**If a individual badge was completed, please fill out the form and turn into the unit leader, as a brief presentation is required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!