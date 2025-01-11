American Hosta Society 2025 Auction - SESSION TWO - Ends February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST
H. 'Endless Gift'
$25
Starting bid
Light yellow-green leaves are rippled and have white backsides. The clump is held upright on red petioles. You will love seeing the red scapes lift above the foliage in late summer. Beautiful new hosta from Don Dean. NH Hostas will search for the largest one in the batch and send it to the lucky winner.
H. 'Emma Rose'
$35
Starting bid
This huge, heavily corrugated hosta is an original created by Jeff Miller. A true giant hosta with eye-catching bright yellow leaves. This gorgeous girl can was donated by Hostas on the Bluff. Another 'Emma Rose' in available in Session Three.
H. 'Big Boss Man'
$60
Starting bid
Every good garden needs a big, beefy hosta. Chick Wasitis offers H. 'Big Boss Man' to fit the bill. This hybrid forms a large upright clump. Registered at 35" wide, it will probably exceed that measurement. The heart-shaped, moderately wavy blue leaves with creamy-white margins turn green in summer. If you'd like to be the one calling the shots on this hosta, take charge and make the big bid. We promise that we will hear you when you call! Never tc’d!
SEEDS (H. 'Eternal Joy x OP)
$20
Starting bid
Rob James' seedling (pictured) earned the garden name 'Eternal Joy' this year as it has become one of his primary hybridizing plants. It has been prolific in producing great seeds with high streak rates. Eternal Joy came from seeds from Tonia Parrot Case from an unknown streaker x Sun Dragon (her plant out of Sun Power x Komodo Dragon). From its position in Rob's garden it could have every possible cross: red legs, wavy edges, bumpy leaves and so much more. Offered are 300+ OP seeds that are cleaned, not dewinged.
H. 'Blueberries and Cream'
$40
Starting bid
Randy Goodwin calls this plant “My GOAT”; he considers it his best. Why? Just look at those rich colors, the yellow margins and the blue leaf centers! It makes every hosta around it look better. It has a big hosta look in a nice medium-sized plant. Truly a great hosta. Donated by Bob Solberg at Green Hill Farm.
H. 'Country Confessions'
$30
Starting bid
This In The Country Garden & Gifts introduction is a sport of 'Faith' with wide, bright gold margins that wrap around a chartreuse shadow in the leaf center, creating a subtle, but strikingly beautiful plant. Absolutely glows in the spring! Forms a mound about 21" tall by 59" wide. This is the plant Josh selected as his Alex J. Summers Distinguished Merit Hosta when he was presented with the Alex J. Summers Distinguished Merit Award from the American Hosta Society in 2023. Grown in a one quart pot. To be shipped in mid-late May.
H. 'Hollywood Hansel and Gretel' OS
$100
Starting bid
Bidding on 1-2 eye division of this streaked, very hard to find gem. Originated by Michael Krueger and Fran Krueger of Hollywood Bob's Hosta Farm in Wisconsin. From the picture, it is a small to medium hosta. Donated by Ed Thaubald at Bentley Gardens, it will be shipped in April or later.
H. 'Ganny Sandy'
$50
Starting bid
This is a delightful streaked miniature offered by the hybridizer Frank Nyikos. This cultivar is fairly slow growing and tends to sport into 'First Grandchild'. Frank divided this last fall and is hopeful that when it pops up in the spring it will be true to form. In the event of crop failure, AHS will refund the bidder fully.
SEEDLINGS - Choice of Ten
$30
Starting bid
Winning bidder will be contacted in the spring by Monica Kurschner with photographs of choice seedlings from her garden. Based on winner's selection, Monica will ship ten.
H. 'Ivory Queen'
$40
Starting bid
This beauty is a reverse colored sport of 'Blue Ivory' so essentially a white-centered form of 'Halcyon'. Has become very hard to find and is not being produced anywhere. NH Hostas will search for the largest one in the batch and send it to the lucky winner.
AHS Logo Sweatshirt
$30
Starting bid
Sweatshirt embroidered with the new AHS Logo, long sleeved, hooded, 50% cotton / 50% polyester, in Gildan safety green (neon yellow). Size Medium. Will be shipped to high bidder shortly after auction end by donor, Ron Cote.
SEEDS (H. 'Ice Age Trail' x H. 'Clear Fork River Valley')
$20
Starting bid
This (Ice Age Trail x Clear Fork River Valley) seedling was created by Bob Geske in his great hybridizing program. As you can see those nearly round and gorgeous streaked leaves make it a great plant to use in a well advanced breeders program or a perfect plant for a newbie. It is a vigorous plant that is great for making crosses.
Offered is 175+ of open pollinated seeds from donor Rob James that have been cleaned, not dewinged. Similar lot also listed in Session Three!
SEEDS (H. 'Dorothy Benedict' x OP)
$20
Starting bid
This wavy streaker always gets donor Rob James' attention among all his amazing hostas. He is working on making it one of his primary hybridizing plants. There are lots of unknown genes over the past few generations mixed in with those Dorothy Benedict roots. Up for auction is a 100+ pack of open pollinated clean seeds, not dewinged from this unnamed streaked seedling out of ((Dorothy Benedict x op) x op). Similar lot also listed in Session Three!
H. 'Notice Me'
$35
Starting bid
New from Green Hill Farm. Medium. You cannot ignore this beautiful hosta from Doug Beilstein. It has “soft faded teal leaves with creamy margins”, a unique look in hostas. The blue color persists making it as enticing in late summer as it is in spring. It always grabs my attention in the nursery. Donated by Bob Solberg for delivery in the spring.
H. 'Razorback'
$30
Starting bid
A cross of 'Lost at Sea' x 'Neptune' from Don Rawson that is a striking shade of frosty blue with waxy white leaf backs. Each long, pointed leaf is folded, twisted, and edged with ruffled and crimped margins that look sharp enough to cut stone. Grown in a one quart pot. To be shipped by donor In The Country Garden & Gifts in mid-late May.
H. 'Butternut Hill'
$18
Starting bid
H. ‘Butternut Hill’ Registered in 2001 by Peter and Jean Ruh of Ohio on behalf of the originator, Larry Englerth of Englerth Gardens nursery in Michigan, this plant is a self-pollinated seedling of the species, Hosta hypoleuca. The mound is medium size (17 inches high) with shiny green foliage that emerges gold in the spring. Flowers are pale lavender from late July into August. Donated by Cochato Nursery in Holbrook, MA.
H. 'Glastonbury Abbey' OS
$75
Starting bid
(Goodenough, NR). ‘Glastonbury Abbey’ makes a large somewhat upright clump with classical creamy variegated margins on leaves. Leaves are approximately 6.5 inches wide and 11 inches long and in time become very rugose and showy adding a distinctive look to the clump. A fine somewhat recent introduction by hybridizer, Rick Goodenough. Donated by Cochato Nursery for spring shipment.
H. 'Old North Church'
$24
Starting bid
Shiny green leaves with wavy white margins held upright on red petioles. Great new hosta from Rick Goodenough that was one of the gift hostas at the 2024 AHS Convention. NH Hostas will search for the largest one in the batch and send it to the lucky winner.
H. 'Tapestry'
$75
Starting bid
‘Tapestry'. Registered By Chick Wasitis in 2021, this beauty is from an unnamed streaked seedling crossed with 'Dragon Lady'. It is an upright grower with good substance. A 3-year-old division is registered as 35" wide by 21" tall with leaves 12 inches long by 7 inches wide. The leaf margin is dark green, with a pure white center. The margin and center are separated by lighter green and white streaks. Never tc'd and as far as we know not available from other sources. Only 8 plants have left home. Donated by Chick Wasitis for spring shipping.
H. 'Bubble Wrap'
$30
Starting bid
NEW from Green Hill Farm!!! Medium. Here’s a fun hosta from Doug Beilstein. Just look at all those puckers on a highly cupped variegated leaf. Doesn’t it just make you want to try to “pop” them and sooth the soul a little. It’s okay, hostas love to be touched and this one is tough enough to take it. Donated by Bob Solberg for spring delivery.
Heuchera 'Snowy Panky' has grey-green leaves covered with a snow storm of white speckling. The lobed leaf edges are rimmed with a grey-green border, while red radiates through the veins from the center of the leaf. Blooms during the summer with delicate pink flowers.
Heuchera 'Pinky Panky' has grey-green leaves covered with a flurry of speckling. The lobed leaf edges are rimmed with a grey-green border, while pink blushes over the foliage. Blooms during the summer with delicate pink flowers.
Winning bidder will receive one plant of each variety. Grown in one quart pots. To be shipped from In The Country Garden & Gifts in mid-late May.
H. 'Simply Sharon'
$50
Starting bid
Upright mound with cupped and corrugated blue leaves and a feathered variable cream center. This one has stunning color contrast and is not readily available. NH Hostas will search for the largest one in the batch and send it to the lucky winner.
H. 'Briar Patch'
$25
Starting bid
This fast-growing small hosta from Randy Goodwin makes a ground covering thicket of very interesting blue-green foliage. The tangle of leaves gently undulate to a very sharp point that may appear prickly. A great Hosta Show plant that is definitely different. Donated by Bob Solberg for spring shipping.
H. 'Goodness Gracious'
$75
Starting bid
This elusive beauty from Hostas on the Bluff features a striking dark green center complemented by wide gold-chartreuse margins. Standing tall at 20″ and spreading 24″ wide, it’s sure to make a bold statement in your garden. 🌼 Don’t miss out on this rare find! Produced under license from Walter’s Garden. Another 'Goodness Gracious' is available in Session One.
H. 'Miles Standish'
$75
Starting bid
(Goodenough, NR) Originated by Rick Goodenough of Massachusetts, this non-registered cultivar is of unidentified parentage. It is a medium size, upright growing hosta with blue-green foliage. The leaves are slightly wavy and come to a point at the tip. Donated by Cochato Nursery, photo by Rick Goodenough.
H. 'Chris' Blushing Neptune'
$35
Starting bid
(C. Brinkman) Long shaped yellow-green leaves with wavy margins held on purple petioles. Springtime provides a beautiful purple blush in the center of the leaves. NOTE: THESE ARE YOUNG DIVISIONS! Donated by Mason Hollow Nursery for spring shipment.
H. 'Justa Gigolo'
$100
Starting bid
NEW LOWER STARTING BID! (Asch, 2003). Stuart's note "This streaker is one of my favorite hybridizing plants. Seems to work on the 'on one year off the next' cycle, but when it is on, it is on! Takes a while to reach maturity, but when it does, watch out. Outstanding streaking on the ovate leaves." Donated by Mason Hollow Nursery for spring shipment.
H. 'Sails Ho' OS
$100
Starting bid
(R. Lydell, 1995) This sport of H. 'Krossa Regal' is a beautiful mound of wavy white leaves with blue-green borders. The white does change to a flecked white green later in the season. Donated by Viktoria Serafin of Glenbrook Farm for spring shipping.
H. 'B-26 Marauder' OS
$100
Starting bid
(Rick Goodenough, NR) RARE! A very colorful hosta with bright blue/green leaves and showy saturated red petioles. When the sun hits H. Marauder it glows like fire. This hosta makes a big impact in the garden! Donated by the Lakeville Hosta and Hemerocallis Club.
H. 'Miss American Pie' RELISTED
$50
Starting bid
'Miss American Pie', (C. Wasitis, 2008). ('Uncle Albert' X unknown). Forms a large mound of long, shiny green leaves, sharply pointed, with rippled edges. Leaves are
often turned up sharply at the margin, revealing a white reverse. This is an OS plant, grown in a one-gallon pot to be shipped bareroot at appropriate time in the spring.
Never tc’d. As far as we know it is not available from other vendors at this time and it has not been tissue cultured. Donated by Chick Wasitis for spring shipping.
