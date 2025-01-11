American Hosta Society 2025 Auction - SESSION TWO - Ends February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST

'Miss American Pie', (C. Wasitis, 2008). ('Uncle Albert' X unknown). Forms a large mound of long, shiny green leaves, sharply pointed, with rippled edges. Leaves are often turned up sharply at the margin, revealing a white reverse. This is an OS plant, grown in a one-gallon pot to be shipped bareroot at appropriate time in the spring. Never tc’d. As far as we know it is not available from other vendors at this time and it has not been tissue cultured. Donated by Chick Wasitis for spring shipping.

