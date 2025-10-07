eventClosed

American Indian Alumni of UCLA's Crystal Dawn Roberts-Mesa Scholarship Silent Auction

James West Alumni Center, 325 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095, USA

Hawkman Issue #12 Cover
$50

From the Alex Sinclair Catalog Collection. Signed print is 1 of 1. Measures 13" x 19". Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Valued at $500. Donated by @sinccolor.

Venom Issue #07 Cover
$50

From the Alex Sinclair Catalog Collection. Signed print is 1 of 1. Measures 13" x 19". Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Valued at $500. Donated by @sinccolor.

Batman Print
$5

Batman print, displays various incarnations of the Dark Knight.Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.

Batman Hush Print
$5

Batman Hush print, displays Catwoman and Dark Knight in an embrace.Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.

Transformers Print
$5

Transformer print, displays the Autobots fighting the Decepticons. Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.

Two Tickets to the LA Kings, Jan 5th 2026 game. item
Two Tickets to the LA Kings, Jan 5th 2026 game.
$50

Two tickets to the Los Angeles Kings, Jan 5th 2026 hockey game. Section 117, row 20, seats 12 & 13. Valued at $400 for the pair. Donated by Jim Fox @pucksly19. Digital delivery.

Two tickets to Aquarium of the Pacific
$20

Two tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Valid till 3/31/2026. Valued at $89.95 for the pair. Donated by @AquariumOfThePacific.

Vintage Smythson of Bond Street Red Leather Stationery Box
$40

Vintage Smythson of Bond Street red leather desk stationery box. Approximately 11.75" wide x 5" deep x 9" high. Valued at $700.

Two Painted Metal Vases
$10

Two painted metal geometric vases. Approximately 6" x 13" and 6" x 16". Valued at $110.00. Donated by John Gong.

Ceramic Eared Vase
$10

Ceramic eared vase. Approximately 8" x 12". Valued at $90. Donated by John Gong.

Set of Two Wood Platters
$10

Set of two wood platters. Approximately 8" x 24". Valued at $140. Donated by John Gong.

Hand Carved Wood Sun
$5

Hand carved wood sun. Approximately 10" x 16". Valued at $50. Donated by John Gong.

Hand Carved Wood Barn Horse Bust
$20

Hand carved wood barn horse bust. Approximately 9" x 19". Valued at $200. Donated by John Gong.

Trina Throw
$10

Trina woven throw. Approximately 50" x 60". Valued at $150. Donated by John Gong.

Seed Rattle Shaker item
Seed Rattle Shaker
$5

Seed rattle shaker with leather rapped handle and tassels. Approximately 3" x 8". Donated by @balamscreationz.

Beaded Keyring item
Beaded Keyring
$5

Beaded keyring. Approximately 2" x 5". Donated by @balamscreationz.

Blue Beaded Earrings item
Blue Beaded Earrings
$5

Blue beaded earrings. Approximately 1.5" x 4.5". Donated by @balamscreationz.

Blue Dreamcatcher item
Blue Dreamcatcher
$5

Blue Dreamcatcher. Approximately 3" x 8". Donated by @toshineoncreation.

Hematite Eagle Necklace item
Hematite Eagle Necklace
$5

Hematite eagle necklace. Approximately 12". Valued at $25.00. Donated by Zuni Edgewater/Salt Designs, Lita Thompson.

Beaded Hummingbird Keychain
$5

Beaded hummingbird keychain. Approximately 2.5" x 2.5". Valued at $20.00. Donated by @grand_jaguar.

Pink Leather Beaded Earrings
$5

Pink leather beaded earrings. Approximately 2.5" x 2.5". Donated by @Yawaywish_creations.

Ribbon Skirt
$15

Ribbon skirt, sized M-L 34". Valued at $80.00. Donated by @cherilittlecunningham

Fur and Leather Keychain
$5

Fur and leather keychain. Approximately 11". Valued at $45.00. Donated by @Aztek.Pride

Fur Trimmed Fingerless Gloves item
Fur Trimmed Fingerless Gloves
$5

Fur trimmed fingerless gloves Approximately 4" x 7". Donated by Circling Hawk Creations, Chuck Cadotte and Carla Tourville.

Stretchy Fabric Headband item
Stretchy Fabric Headband
$5

Stretchy fabric headband, silky, lightweight, polyester. Donated by Circling Hawk Creations, Chuck Cadotte and Carla Tourville.

Blue Cornflower Sweatshirt
$20

Blue cornflower design sweatshirt. Size XL. Cotton poly blend. Valued at $60.00. Donated by Suite 1491.

Hustle Tribe T-Shirt
$5

Hustle Tribe t-shirt. Size M. 100% cotton. Valued at $25.00. Donated by HustleTribe.com.

Native Pride T-Shirt
$5

Native Pride t-shirt. Size L. 100% cotton. Valued at $25.00. Donated by @Spiritlostarts.

Honor the Treaties Hat item
Honor the Treaties Hat
$5

Honor the treaties trucker hat. Snap Back. Valued at $25.00. Donated by @bornoflegends.

Native Hat item
Native Hat
$5

Black native hat, evocative of Adidas branding. Snap Back. Valued at $35.00. Donated by @cantfailcreations.

Tan Bluejays Hat
$10

Tan Bluejays hat. Size 7.5. Valued at $60.00. Donated by @generational.trauma__, FB:facebook.com/IsiahCorwin.

Full/Queen Reversible Bedspread
$10

100% polyester bedspread. Reversible design. Approximately 88" x 88". Machine wash cold. Valued at $55.00. Donated by @lopezbeading.

