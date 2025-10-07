American Indian Alumni of UCLA's Crystal Dawn Roberts-Mesa Scholarship Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
From the Alex Sinclair Catalog Collection. Signed print is 1 of 1. Measures 13" x 19". Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Valued at $500. Donated by @sinccolor.
From the Alex Sinclair Catalog Collection. Signed print is 1 of 1. Measures 13" x 19". Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Valued at $500. Donated by @sinccolor.
Batman print, displays various incarnations of the Dark Knight.Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.
Batman Hush print, displays Catwoman and Dark Knight in an embrace.Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.
Transformer print, displays the Autobots fighting the Decepticons. Signed by colorist Alex Sinclair. Measures 11" x 17". Valued at $20. Donated by @sinccolor.
Two tickets to the Los Angeles Kings, Jan 5th 2026 hockey game. Section 117, row 20, seats 12 & 13. Valued at $400 for the pair. Donated by Jim Fox @pucksly19. Digital delivery.
Two tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Valid till 3/31/2026. Valued at $89.95 for the pair. Donated by @AquariumOfThePacific.
Vintage Smythson of Bond Street red leather desk stationery box. Approximately 11.75" wide x 5" deep x 9" high. Valued at $700.
Two painted metal geometric vases. Approximately 6" x 13" and 6" x 16". Valued at $110.00. Donated by John Gong.
Ceramic eared vase. Approximately 8" x 12". Valued at $90. Donated by John Gong.
Set of two wood platters. Approximately 8" x 24". Valued at $140. Donated by John Gong.
Hand carved wood sun. Approximately 10" x 16". Valued at $50. Donated by John Gong.
Hand carved wood barn horse bust. Approximately 9" x 19". Valued at $200. Donated by John Gong.
Trina woven throw. Approximately 50" x 60". Valued at $150. Donated by John Gong.
Seed rattle shaker with leather rapped handle and tassels. Approximately 3" x 8". Donated by @balamscreationz.
Beaded keyring. Approximately 2" x 5". Donated by @balamscreationz.
Blue beaded earrings. Approximately 1.5" x 4.5". Donated by @balamscreationz.
Blue Dreamcatcher. Approximately 3" x 8". Donated by @toshineoncreation.
Hematite eagle necklace. Approximately 12". Valued at $25.00. Donated by Zuni Edgewater/Salt Designs, Lita Thompson.
Beaded hummingbird keychain. Approximately 2.5" x 2.5". Valued at $20.00. Donated by @grand_jaguar.
Pink leather beaded earrings. Approximately 2.5" x 2.5". Donated by @Yawaywish_creations.
Ribbon skirt, sized M-L 34". Valued at $80.00. Donated by @cherilittlecunningham
Fur and leather keychain. Approximately 11". Valued at $45.00. Donated by @Aztek.Pride
Fur trimmed fingerless gloves Approximately 4" x 7". Donated by Circling Hawk Creations, Chuck Cadotte and Carla Tourville.
Stretchy fabric headband, silky, lightweight, polyester. Donated by Circling Hawk Creations, Chuck Cadotte and Carla Tourville.
Blue cornflower design sweatshirt. Size XL. Cotton poly blend. Valued at $60.00. Donated by Suite 1491.
Hustle Tribe t-shirt. Size M. 100% cotton. Valued at $25.00. Donated by HustleTribe.com.
Native Pride t-shirt. Size L. 100% cotton. Valued at $25.00. Donated by @Spiritlostarts.
Honor the treaties trucker hat. Snap Back. Valued at $25.00. Donated by @bornoflegends.
Black native hat, evocative of Adidas branding. Snap Back. Valued at $35.00. Donated by @cantfailcreations.
Tan Bluejays hat. Size 7.5. Valued at $60.00. Donated by @generational.trauma__, FB:facebook.com/IsiahCorwin.
100% polyester bedspread. Reversible design. Approximately 88" x 88". Machine wash cold. Valued at $55.00. Donated by @lopezbeading.
