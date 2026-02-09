American Indian Center Of Springfield Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Busy days that you cant get to laundry. Get this 2 hour, 2 loads of laundry washed, dried, and folded! She will pick it up and return it to your home, ready to be put away!
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Jim Smith, a master beader from the Yakama Nation will teach you beading or make you a prized custom beaded piece.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Cooking and/or catering by the fabulous Alea Clark. Alea cooks from scratch and can do all natural products. Alea is known for her yummy bread.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Do you need some one on one experience sewing? Do you need someone to make you a ribbon skirt (2 color choice) made to your size? This is for you. Alea makes beautiful ribbon skirts to full dance outfits. 2 hours making time.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Need some organization done? This is for you! 2 hours of organization done by the famous D!!
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
It is spring time and with that comes yard work. Don't have time to take care of your yard? Well Jerron has the time and has donated his time to do some landscaping to benefit the AICS. He loves what he does and is very good at it! 2 hours of yard work.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Need a night out with your snag and need babysitting? We got ya! 2 hours of babysitting by Choo Choo.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Take a guided fishing trip with Tom Gutierrez. Go to Stockton, McDaniel or another close lake for 2 hour guided fishing trip.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
Mr. William Branson is a world class applique maker. Get one on one teaching lesson that will last a lifetime. 2 hours of step by step instruction.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use this service!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a private 2 hour lesson by the famous artist Wayne Pycior. He is a sculptor, sketcher, bow-maker and artist. Learn from the best.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 10 Indian tacos for lunch or dinner for the office or a family outing.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 6 months to use.
Starting bid
You are bidding on this birthday package, which includes 20 Indian tacos, dessert tacos, a gift, and a song for the birthday person.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have1 year to use.
Starting bid
Aaron has been doing landscaping for years and loves his job. He is very good at mowing, weed eating and making that yard look beautiful. 2 hour landscaping.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use.
Starting bid
This is hands on, come to you and teach you to cook a dinner or dish you want to learn. Whether it be baking or cooking a meal Mary can teach you. Mary has owned her own bakery and was loved by all.
Mary makes dance clothes for family and friends and they are beautiful. Now she is offering her services to teach you. 2 hour hands on teaching lesson.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use.
Starting bid
Whether you need some heavy stuff moved or a new sink installed he can do it for you. Cory is a plumber by trade but can do so much more. This is for 2 hour of those jobs you need done.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use.
Starting bid
A beautiful spacious white Shawl with Gold fringe and a beautiful quilted applique on the back. Absolutely gorgeous.
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Homedics Vibration Foot Massager with heat! also hot stone massage book and kit for those nights you need more than the foot massage.
Starting bid
Carrie Thomas is a scrap booking guru. She makes the most beautiful presents and will teach you the art of scrap booking. She has all the supplies you can imagine or bring in some of yours. She will assist you in making 2 pages in layout and design.
Whoever wins this fantastic bid will receive contact information and will have 2 months to use.
Starting bid
Bid on this deer antler Pipe and Ring pair!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!