American Lawyers Alliance 2025 Midyear Meeting Registration

This nominal fee helps us offset any unforeseen expenses that may occur during our event.
Tuesday, January 28 Dinner at Rosso Italian
Free
For those arriving on Tuesday, we have dinner reservations at Rosso Italian, 2 E. Jefferson (4 minute walk) - Dutch Treat.
Wednesday, January 29 Committee Meetings
Free
Committee meetings will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Hyatt. Please let us know if you plan to attend one or more.
Wednesday, January 29, Dinner at Blanco Cocina + Cantina
$70
7:00 p.m. $70 per person. 123 E. Washington (3 minute walk) - maximum number of guests 30. https://www.blancococinacantina.com/locations/phoenix-az-block-23/
Thursday, January 30 Board Meeting
Free
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Please let us know if you will be attending the Board Meeting on Thursday morning at the hotel.
Thursday, January 30, Scottsdale for Lunch and Shopping
Free
12:30 p.m. Departure in van for Scottsdale for lunch, shopping and more
1:30 & 2:00 p.m. Lunch in Scottsdale Old Town at Olive & Ivy - 2 seatings 1:30 & 2:00. Dutch Treat, no separate checks.
2:00 p.m. Free time in Old Town Scottsdale which is chock full of shops, galleries, bars and MIM (Museum of Musical Instruments)
Thursday, January 30, Dinner Party at Natalie Aran's Home
Free
4:30 p.m. Departure by van to lovely home of Natalie Aran for dinner and party
Friday, January 31, Board Meeting and Awards Breakfast
$58
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ALA Board Meeting and Awards Breakfast at the Hyatt.
Come celebrate our ALA Volunteer of the Year, our Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, and our Auxiliary Awards winners!
Friday, January 31, Private Guided Tour of Taliesen West
$54
1:00 p.m. Private Guided Tour Taliesen West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous home (Departure and return by van) - $54 per person.
Friday, January 31, Dinner at the Arrogant Butcher
Free
Dinner at the Arrogant Butcher, #2 E. Jefferson, (4 minute walk). Dutch Treat, no separate checks.
https://www.thearrogantbutcher.com/
Private Van Contribution
$25
Please note that we will be renting two vans to accommodate our group. The cost of each van is $350 for two days. We are asking each attendee to contribute $25 towards the cost of the van.
