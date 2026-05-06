American Lawyers Alliance

Hosted by

American Lawyers Alliance

About this event

American Lawyers Alliance 2026 Annual Colorado Springs Meeting Registration

5580 Tech Center Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80919, USA

ALA Registration Fee
$45

Since we are not partnering with the ABA in Chicago this year for our Annual Meeting, this fee (which is only $15 more than last year) will help us offset the cost of our meeting room and any unforeseen expenses that may occur during our event.

Wednesday, July 15 Committee Meetings
Free

Committee meetings will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel. Please let us know if you plan to attend one or more.

Wednesday, July 15th, Dinner at Grand View
Free

7:00 p.m. 12 minute drive from hotel. (Please note that if we are not allowed separate checks, ALA will take care of the bill, but we will be responsible for the immediate reimbursement for our meals.  Please be sure to bring adequate cash or check to ensure prompt payment.)

Thursday, July 16 Board Meeting
Free

8:30 - Noon. Regular Board Meeting - Rock Rimmon Room (BYOC - Bring Your Own Coffee)

Lunch at the Golden Bee at the Broadmoor
Free

1 Lake Ave., (Only 20 min by car so we will be carpooling and ubering). We have 3 tables of 8 reserved at Broadmoor for 1:00 p.m. lunch - - Dutch Treat. Please note that if we are not allowed separate checks, ALA will take care of the bill, but we will be responsible for the immediate reimbursement for our meals. Please be sure to bring adequate cash or check to ensure prompt payment.

Thursday, July 16, Cog Railway to Pike's Peak
$70

3:00 p.m. - Take a Ride Up to Pike's Peak on the Cog Railway. Price $70.00 per person.  515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs (about a 15 min uber ride from Broadmoor).

Altitude Warning: You will be traveling to 14,115 feet above sea level. Regardless of age and fitness level, lightheadedness and disorientation can occur at this elevation. If you experience any of these symptoms, you may be experiencing altitude sickness. 

Thursday, July 16 Dinner at Red Gravy
$45

7:00 p.m. (12 minute drive)

Friday, July 17, Annual Meeting and Officer Installation
Free

8:30 a.m. - Noon - Conclusion of Regular Board Meeting; Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers - Rock Rimmon Room (BYOC - Bring Your Own Coffee)

Friday, July 17, Awards Luncheon at El Paso Club
$65

12:30 p.m. Social time with optional drink

1:00-3:00 p.m. Awards Luncheon 

Price: $65

Friday, July 17, Dinner at Skirted Heifer
Free

7:15 ish  Dinner at Skirted Heifer. 204 North Tejon (about a 14 minute drive from the hotel).  Dutch Treat.  Meet at restaurant and order at counter.

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