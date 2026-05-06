American Lawyers Alliance 2026 Annual Colorado Springs Meeting Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Since we are not partnering with the ABA in Chicago this year for our Annual Meeting, this fee (which is only $15 more than last year) will help us offset the cost of our meeting room and any unforeseen expenses that may occur during our event.
Committee meetings will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel. Please let us know if you plan to attend one or more.
7:00 p.m. 12 minute drive from hotel. (Please note that if we are not allowed separate checks, ALA will take care of the bill, but we will be responsible for the immediate reimbursement for our meals. Please be sure to bring adequate cash or check to ensure prompt payment.)
8:30 - Noon. Regular Board Meeting - Rock Rimmon Room (BYOC - Bring Your Own Coffee)
1 Lake Ave., (Only 20 min by car so we will be carpooling and ubering). We have 3 tables of 8 reserved at Broadmoor for 1:00 p.m. lunch - - Dutch Treat. Please note that if we are not allowed separate checks, ALA will take care of the bill, but we will be responsible for the immediate reimbursement for our meals. Please be sure to bring adequate cash or check to ensure prompt payment.
3:00 p.m. - Take a Ride Up to Pike's Peak on the Cog Railway. Price $70.00 per person. 515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs (about a 15 min uber ride from Broadmoor).
Altitude Warning: You will be traveling to 14,115 feet above sea level. Regardless of age and fitness level, lightheadedness and disorientation can occur at this elevation. If you experience any of these symptoms, you may be experiencing altitude sickness.
7:00 p.m. (12 minute drive)
8:30 a.m. - Noon - Conclusion of Regular Board Meeting; Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers - Rock Rimmon Room (BYOC - Bring Your Own Coffee)
12:30 p.m. Social time with optional drink
1:00-3:00 p.m. Awards Luncheon
Price: $65
7:15 ish Dinner at Skirted Heifer. 204 North Tejon (about a 14 minute drive from the hotel). Dutch Treat. Meet at restaurant and order at counter.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!