American Lawyers Alliance 2026 Annual Colorado Springs Meeting Registration

3:00 p.m. - Take a Ride Up to Pike's Peak on the Cog Railway. Price $70.00 per person. 515 Ruxton Ave, Manitou Springs (about a 15 min uber ride from Broadmoor).

Altitude Warning: You will be traveling to 14,115 feet above sea level. Regardless of age and fitness level, lightheadedness and disorientation can occur at this elevation. If you experience any of these symptoms, you may be experiencing altitude sickness.