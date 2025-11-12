American Lawyers Alliance 2026 San Antonio Midyear Meeting Registration

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About this event
This nominal fee helps us offset any unforeseen expenses that may occur during our event.
Committee meetings will be held from 2:30 - 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt. Please let us know if you plan to attend one or more.
7:00 - 9:00p.m. - Dinner at Biga on the Banks -
203 S Saint Mary’s St. (.5 miles or 11 min walk)
VERY New American Cuisine on the River Walk. On the menu: Chef's choice: Salad or Soup, Entree of Fish, Beef or Lamb. Price includes meal, tax and tip. Adult beverages for purchase.
9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Please let us know if you will be attending the Board Meeting on Thursday morning at the hotel.
12:30 p.m. - 424 E. Commerce St., (.3 miles or 6 minute walk) - Dutch Treat.
SCHILO'S STARTED AS A SALOON IN THE 1900s in Beeville, TX. "Papa" Fritz Schilo moved the saloon and his family to San Antonio, TX in 1914, and Mama Schilo started serving some of her classic German recipes a few years later in 1917. All was well in the world, as Mama and Papa Schilo settled into the hustling, bustling big city of San Antonio as the restaurant and saloon started to build the first generation of happy Schilo’s customers.
In 1942, Schilo's moved to its current location which was originally a currency exchange bank. In fact, the original bank vault is now a walk-in cooler. After three generations of Schilos family operation, the Lyons family purchased the establishment in 1980 and has maintained the proud German, family-owned tradition of hard work, good cooking, and having fun. Now, 100 years old, Schilo's is the oldest operating restaurant in San Antonio.
2:00 p.m. The Spanish Governor’s Palace was constructed in the early 18th century and restored in the 1930s. This National Historic Landmark represents the last visual remnants of the Presidio San Antonio de Béjar. The Presidio was established as the result of a rivalry between Spain and France in the early 1700s for dominance of the territory that is now a part of the southwestern United States.
5:00 - 5:45 p.m. (4:30 arrival) - Go Rio Private Guided Riverwalk Barge Tour - Pickup from Briscoe River landing (in back of the Briscoe Museum 210 W. Market Street - 12 min walk) and drop off at the Grand Hyatt - $15. Pick up a frosty Margarita beforehand at Go Rio for your ride!
218 Produce Row located in Historic Market Square (6 minute Uber drive)
For more than 80 years La Familia Cortez has been serving it’s own brand of authentic comida y cultura to San Antonio. What started as a small three-table café has grown into a San Antonio landmark known for our festive ambiance, strolling trios, and world-class hospitality.
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Outstanding Individual Volunteer, Lifetime Achievement, and Auxiliary Awards at the Grand Hyatt Riverwalk - Cost $70 per person.
Noonish: Tour and shop at the historic Pearl District (1.7 miles or 7 minute Uber drive).
Pearl is a thriving and vibrant community, home to many spirited visionaries who each paint a unique portrait of the South Texas past, present and future. From culture to cuisine, we hope you explore to your heart’s content.
1:30 p.m. 200 West Jones Ave. in the San Antonio Museum of Art (.6 miles or 13 minute walk from the Pearl) - $35 person.
Located on the San Antonio Museum of Art campus, Tre Trattoria offers gorgeous views of the Riverwalk beneath our shaded outdoor patio. Our renovated interior of the Beretta Hops House highlights the beauty of this historic building, featuring accents of wine vines and stag leaf ferns crawling across the rustic brick walls.
After lunch - General admission tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://www.samuseum.org/. Adults are $22 and seniors are $17.
7:30 p.m. - Dinner at the Crockett Tavern, 320 Bonham (.4 miles or a 9 minute walk from the Grand Hyatt). Dutch Treat.
The surroundings tell their own tale. Old Bexar rock, repurposed oak and cedar beams create a canvas that harkens back to the days when Texas was a battleground for independence. The Crockett Tavern claims its own immersive Alamo experience, where you are encouraged to touch and selfies are a must, including at the Chapel room, a rock mausoleum and a shrine to Texan Western brass sculptures.
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