ALA's Middle School Silent Auction

ALA Yeti Water Bottle, Youth XL Hoodie, ALA Hat & USA Belt Bag
This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC
$50 Vecinos Mexican Grill & Cantina & Mexican Serving Tray
This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC
USA Cornhole Set
This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC
Enjoy two seats in a cooking class at The Bottled Olive in Windsor, a delightful gift basket, and a one-of-a-kind custom apron handcrafted by our very own Ms. Simpson!
This auction item directly supports Silas V. and his trip to Washington DC
Stay stylish and organized with this Lululemon bundle! Package includes a black quilted mini tote purse, tan Everywhere Belt Bag, light blue clippable card pouch, custom tie-dye hat, silver shopper tote, and cozy ragg socks. A perfect mix of fashion and function for everyday wear!
This auction item directly supports Saylor A and their trip to Washington DC
Enjoy one professional Zoom Teeth Whitening treatments from Luker Dental. The one-hour procedure includes four applications that deliver instant, noticeable results—you’ll leave with a brighter smile after just one visit!
Total Value: $550
This auction item directly supports Hallie L and her trip to Washington DC
Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning handmade and hand-bound Americana quilt, lovingly created by Hudson and Chelynn Lozada’s Grammie. Measuring 58" x 58", this one-of-a-kind piece blends artistry, tradition, and heart—perfect as a keepsake or heirloom.
This auction item directly supports Hudson & Chelynn and their trip to Washington DC
Gouache Study - Artist’s original
Longhorn cow on panel 2025
Brittan Vitosh
This auction item directly supports Vega and her trip to Washington DC
Elevate your outdoor dining experience with this all-in-one Picnic Set — a thoughtfully curated ensemble perfect for romantic getaways, laid-back afternoons in the park, or special celebrations under the colorful autumn leaves. This set includes a moisture resistant blanket, service and cutlery for two, and a handcrafted wooden charcuterie board with cheese knives for quick and easy presentation. Complete with a deep pocket cooler for your favorite picnic picks and convenient side storage for a bottle of wine or sparkling cider. Packed for convenience and presentation, this picnic set brings luxury and ease to your next outdoor adventure.
This auction item directly supports Brynnley and her trip to Washington DC
Cooking Basket
This auction item directly supports Vega and her trip to Washington DC
Enjoy a custom ALA coffee tumbler paired with a $50 Ziggi’s Coffee gift card, plus an assortment of seasonal goodies to warm your days and brighten your home.
This auction item directly supports Skye B and her trip to Washington DC
This auction item directly supports Hudson & Chelynn Lozada and their trip to Washington DC
This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC
This auction item directly supports Hudson Lozada and his trip to Washington DC
American Girl JLY23 brown hair, blue eyed doll with desk and additional outfit and shopping bag.
Value $175
This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC
Historical American Girl Doll Samantha Parkington with book. Pleasant Company stamped, 1986.
Value $175
This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC
2 Youth Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty (As a set, not separate people).
This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC
2 Adult Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty (As a set, not separate people).
This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC
General Photography Session (Family/Senior) from Lemon Water Photography
This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC
Take off right from our ALA school parking lot for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. This ride is for two, but if bidding exceeds $1,000, up to five riders can come along. Let the bidding begin!"
2 riders value is $700
Up to 5 riders value is $1750
This auction item directly supports Chelynn and Hudson Lozada’s trips to Washington DC
Within 60 days, the sizes of the jacket and the shirt can be swapped for medium or large (currently they are both small)
This auction item directly supports Evelyn‘s trip to Washington DC
Family game night basket with games including family edition settlers of Catan and snacks for the family as well as a $30 gift card for Domino's Pizza
This auction item directly supports Abrielle M's to Washington DC
This basket includes:
5 Bowling games at Sweetheart Lanes in Loveland
Pun Intended
What Do You Meme Family Edition
UNO No Mercy
Evan Almighty DVD
Candy & Popcorn
This auction item directly supports Sean L's trip to Washington DC
