ALA's Middle School Silent Auction

ALA Swag Basket
$35

ALA Yeti Water Bottle, Youth XL Hoodie, ALA Hat & USA Belt Bag


This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC

Vecinos Mexican Grill & Cantina Package
$35

$50 Vecinos Mexican Grill & Cantina & Mexican Serving Tray


This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC

USA Cornhole Set
$100

USA Cornhole Set


This auction item directly supports Jaxon H and his trip to Washington DC

A Taste of Windsor: Cooking Class, Basket & Custom Apron
$80

Enjoy two seats in a cooking class at The Bottled Olive in Windsor, a delightful gift basket, and a one-of-a-kind custom apron handcrafted by our very own Ms. Simpson!


This auction item directly supports Silas V. and his trip to Washington DC

Lululemon Luxe Swag Bundle
$100

Stay stylish and organized with this Lululemon bundle! Package includes a black quilted mini tote purse, tan Everywhere Belt Bag, light blue clippable card pouch, custom tie-dye hat, silver shopper tote, and cozy ragg socks. A perfect mix of fashion and function for everyday wear!


This auction item directly supports Saylor A and their trip to Washington DC

Brighten Your Smile: Zoom Teeth Whitening Package
$200

Enjoy one professional Zoom Teeth Whitening treatments from Luker Dental. The one-hour procedure includes four applications that deliver instant, noticeable results—you’ll leave with a brighter smile after just one visit!


Total Value: $550


This auction item directly supports Hallie L and her trip to Washington DC

Handmade Americana Quilt – 58" x 58"
$200

Wrap yourself in comfort and craftsmanship with this stunning handmade and hand-bound Americana quilt, lovingly created by Hudson and Chelynn Lozada’s Grammie. Measuring 58" x 58", this one-of-a-kind piece blends artistry, tradition, and heart—perfect as a keepsake or heirloom.


This auction item directly supports Hudson & Chelynn and their trip to Washington DC

Longhorn Cow Painting
$100

Gouache Study - Artist’s original 

Longhorn cow on panel 2025

Brittan Vitosh


This auction item directly supports Vega and her trip to Washington DC

Picnic Set
$100

Elevate your outdoor dining experience with this all-in-one Picnic Set — a thoughtfully curated ensemble perfect for romantic getaways, laid-back afternoons in the park, or special celebrations under the colorful autumn leaves. This set includes a moisture resistant blanket, service and cutlery for two, and a handcrafted wooden charcuterie board with cheese knives for quick and easy presentation.  Complete with a deep pocket cooler for your favorite picnic picks and convenient side storage for a bottle of wine or sparkling cider. Packed for convenience and presentation, this picnic set brings luxury and ease to your next outdoor adventure.


This auction item directly supports Brynnley and her trip to Washington DC

Cooking Basket
$40

Cooking Basket


This auction item directly supports Vega and her trip to Washington DC

Festive Fall Favorites Basket
$50

Enjoy a custom ALA coffee tumbler paired with a $50 Ziggi’s Coffee gift card, plus an assortment of seasonal goodies to warm your days and brighten your home.


This auction item directly supports Skye B and her trip to Washington DC

Proudly Patriotic Bundle
$40

This auction item directly supports Hudson & Chelynn Lozada and their trip to Washington DC

3 Signed Lauren Boebert T-Shirts
$40

This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC

2 Charlie Kirk T-Shirts
$40

This auction item directly supports Hudson Lozada and his trip to Washington DC

American Girl JLY23
$50

American Girl JLY23 brown hair, blue eyed doll with desk and additional outfit and shopping bag.


Value $175


This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC

Historical American Girl Doll Samantha Parkington
$50

Historical American Girl Doll Samantha Parkington with book. Pleasant Company stamped, 1986.


Value $175


This auction item directly supports Chelynn Lozada and her trip to Washington DC

2 Youth Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty
$50

2 Youth Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty (As a set, not separate people).


This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC

2 Adult Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty
$50

2 Adult Private Voice Lessons with Ms. Petty (As a set, not separate people).


This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC

General Photography Session (Family/Senior)
$100

General Photography Session (Family/Senior) from Lemon Water Photography


This auction item directly supports Simon and his trip to Washington DC

Hot Air Balloon Ride
$400

Take off right from our ALA school parking lot for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. This ride is for two, but if bidding exceeds $1,000, up to five riders can come along. Let the bidding begin!"


2 riders value is $700

Up to 5 riders value is $1750


This auction item directly supports Chelynn and Hudson Lozada’s trips to Washington DC

USA & Western Apparel
$110

Within 60 days, the sizes of the jacket and the shirt can be swapped for medium or large (currently they are both small)


This auction item directly supports Evelyn‘s trip to Washington DC

Family Game Night Basket
$40

Family game night basket with games including family edition settlers of Catan and snacks for the family as well as a $30 gift card for Domino's Pizza


This auction item directly supports Abrielle M's to Washington DC


Family Fun Night Basket
$40

This basket includes:

5 Bowling games at Sweetheart Lanes in Loveland

Pun Intended 

What Do You Meme Family Edition

UNO No Mercy

Evan Almighty DVD

Candy & Popcorn



This auction item directly supports Sean L's trip to Washington DC

Yeti Bucket Basket
$115

