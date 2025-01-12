American Legion 4th District Dept. of Connecticut's annual charity club raffle 2025

Join our raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. This Raffle is to fund the 4th District's annual scholarships Prizes 1X Grand Prize: $1000 1X Second Prize: $500 2X Runner up Prize:$250 5x Drawing: $100 10X Drawing: $50 19 Chances to win! Winning tickets will be put back into each prize drawing, even more chances to win! Winner need not be present. Drawing to be held at 339 Bricktop Rd, Willimantic CT on April 13th 2025.

Join our raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. This Raffle is to fund the 4th District's annual scholarships Prizes 1X Grand Prize: $1000 1X Second Prize: $500 2X Runner up Prize:$250 5x Drawing: $100 10X Drawing: $50 19 Chances to win! Winning tickets will be put back into each prize drawing, even more chances to win! Winner need not be present. Drawing to be held at 339 Bricktop Rd, Willimantic CT on April 13th 2025.

seeMoreDetailsMobile