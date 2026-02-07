American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16

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American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16

About this raffle

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16's Annual Vacation Raffle 2026

Time to Travel - $2000 in travel gift cards!
$50

Travel the way YOU want!


1st Prize - $1000 airline gift card, plus $1000 in hotel gift card - YOU choose the airline AND the hotel!


2nd prize - $500 airline gift card - YOU choose the airline


3rd prize - $500 hotel gift card - YOU choose the hotel


Only 300 tickets to be sold. Drawing will be held on May 2, 2026 at 630pm, during our annual Raffle Palooza. You do not need to be present to win and gift cards can be mailed to anywhere in the USA.


Funds will be used to help Veterans and their families.


Must be 18 years old or older to purchase.


AK Permit #44.

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