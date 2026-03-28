American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 (Monetary Donation Only)

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About this shop
Any monetary donation is greatly appreciated. You can choose the amount you wish you donate.
Zeffy is a secure platform for non-profits to request donations and sell products with no cost to us. Thay means the total amount you donate comes to us. No overhead.
Zeffy will ask you for a small donation to support this free platform for non-profits. The decision to donate is completely yours.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!