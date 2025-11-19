American Legion Post 374

Hosted by

American Legion Post 374

About this event

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 374 Mardi Gras Madness Raffle

2233 Carey St

Slidell, LA 70458, USA

Set of Tickets
$20

Tickets are $20 per set

(2 numbers in each set).

Sales of Tickets will go until January 31st, 11:55 PM


Every day in February, the Pick 3 number drawn by the LA Lottery will determine the winner.


This will break down into 28 days of winners.


Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize.

Tickets will be numbered 000-999.


If purchased online, your ticket numbers will be emailed to you.

Add a donation for American Legion Post 374

$

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