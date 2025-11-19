American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 374 Mardi Gras Madness Raffle

Tickets are $20 per set

(2 numbers in each set).

Sales of Tickets will go until January 31st, 11:55 PM





Every day in February, the Pick 3 number drawn by the LA Lottery will determine the winner.





This will break down into 28 days of winners.





Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize.

Tickets will be numbered 000-999.





If purchased online, your ticket numbers will be emailed to you.