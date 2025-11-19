American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 374 Mardi Gras Madness Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
Tickets are $20 per set
(2 numbers in each set).
Sales of Tickets will go until January 31st, 11:55 PM
Every day in February, the Pick 3 number drawn by the LA Lottery will determine the winner.
This will break down into 28 days of winners.
Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize.
Tickets will be numbered 000-999.
If purchased online, your ticket numbers will be emailed to you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!