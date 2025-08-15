American Legion Brunswick Post 9's Memberships

Early Bird - 2026
$40

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Renew/join before October 15, 2025 and pay only $40. You can pay for up to two years (through 2028).

Not As Early Bird - 2026
$45

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Join/Renew between October 16 and December 31 and pay only $45. You can pay for up to two years (through 2028).

Regular Membership - 2026
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Joining/Renewing after Jan 1, 2026 regular dues amount of $50 is required. You can pay for up to two years (through 2028).

Catchup Membership Years
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

If you have missed a couple years and want to retain your continuous tenure, it's $35 per year for up to 4 years (last year would be 2022).

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing