American Legion Cicero Post 96's Flag Day Raffle

Take your chance to win BIG while supporting those who served!

Cicero Post 96 is proud to host our Flag Day Raffle as part of our Capital Campaign Fundraiser, helping us make critical upgrades to our Post (HVAC, electrical, and plumbing) so we can continue serving veterans, their families, and our community.

💰 8 CHANCES TO WIN

🥇 1st Prize – $1,775

🥈 2nd Prize – $1,775

🥉 3rd Prize – $250

4th Prize – $250

5th Prize – $250

6th Prize – $250

7th Prize – $250

8th Prize – $250

📅 DRAWING DETAILS

🗓️ Sunday, June 14, 2026

📍 Cicero Post 96 – 5820 W 35th St, Cicero, IL

🕒 Drawing held during our Flag Day Celebration

✔ Winners do not need to be present