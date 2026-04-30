American Legion Cicero Post 96's Flag Day Raffle

About this raffle
Take your chance to win BIG while supporting those who served!
Cicero Post 96 is proud to host our Flag Day Raffle as part of our Capital Campaign Fundraiser, helping us make critical upgrades to our Post (HVAC, electrical, and plumbing) so we can continue serving veterans, their families, and our community.
🥇 1st Prize – $1,775
🥈 2nd Prize – $1,775
🥉 3rd Prize – $250
4th Prize – $250
5th Prize – $250
6th Prize – $250
7th Prize – $250
8th Prize – $250
🗓️ Sunday, June 14, 2026
📍 Cicero Post 96 – 5820 W 35th St, Cicero, IL
🕒 Drawing held during our Flag Day Celebration
✔ Winners do not need to be present
Take your chance to win BIG while supporting those who served!
Cicero Post 96 is proud to host our Flag Day Raffle as part of our Capital Campaign Fundraiser, helping us make critical upgrades to our Post (HVAC, electrical, and plumbing) so we can continue serving veterans, their families, and our community.
🥇 1st Prize – $1775
🥈 2nd Prize – $1775
🥉 3rd Prize – $250
4th Prize – $250
5th Prize – $250
6th Prize – $250
7th Prize – $250
8th Prize – $250
🗓️ Sunday, June 14, 2026
📍 Cicero Post 96 – 5820 W 35th St, Cicero, IL
🕒 Drawing held during our Flag Day Celebration
✔ Winners do not need to be present
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!