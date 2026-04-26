American Legion Post 103's 4 Night Bahama Cruise

Enter now for just $10
Sun Chasers Getaway & Zelara Travel have teamed up with American Legion Post 103 to give YOU the chance to win a 4-Night Bahama Cruise Getaway 🌴
✨ Relax on island time
🚢 Enjoy ocean views & luxury vibes
🎉 Make unforgettable memories
🎟 HOW IT WORKS:
- Donate $10 = 1 Entry
- The more entries you grab, the better your chances to win
- Winner receives a 4-night Bahama cruise getaway
❤️ WHY IT MATTERS:
Your entry supports our veterans and helps bring the Red, White & Blue Drone Show to life at Laishley Park on June 14th.
You’re not just entering to win—you’re giving back.
⚡ DON’T WAIT:
Spots are limited and entries are going fast.
👉 Secure your entries now before they’re gone.
🎆 BONUS:
Join us June 14th | 3PM–10PM at Laishley Park
Let’s celebrate, support, and light up the sky together.
Enter now for just $10
Sun Chasers Getaway & Zelara Travel have teamed up with American Legion Post 103 to give YOU the chance to win a 4-Night Bahama Cruise Getaway 🌴
✨ Relax on island time
🚢 Enjoy ocean views & luxury vibes
🎉 Make unforgettable memories
🎟 HOW IT WORKS:
- Donate $10 = 1 Entry
- The more entries you grab, the better your chances to win
- Winner receives a 4-night Bahama cruise getaway
❤️ WHY IT MATTERS:
Your entry supports our veterans and helps bring the Red, White & Blue Drone Show to life at Laishley Park on June 14th.
You’re not just entering to win—you’re giving back.
⚡ DON’T WAIT:
Spots are limited and entries are going fast.
👉 Secure your entries now before they’re gone.
🎆 BONUS:
Join us June 14th | 3PM–10PM at Laishley Park
Let’s celebrate, support, and light up the sky together.