American Legion Post 103

Hosted by

American Legion Post 103

About this raffle

American Legion Post 103's 4 Night Bahama Cruise

One chance of winning
$10

Enter now for just $10

Sun Chasers Getaway & Zelara Travel have teamed up with American Legion Post 103 to give YOU the chance to win a 4-Night Bahama Cruise Getaway 🌴

✨ Relax on island time
🚢 Enjoy ocean views & luxury vibes
🎉 Make unforgettable memories

🎟 HOW IT WORKS:

  • Donate $10 = 1 Entry
  • The more entries you grab, the better your chances to win
  • Winner receives a 4-night Bahama cruise getaway

❤️ WHY IT MATTERS:

Your entry supports our veterans and helps bring the Red, White & Blue Drone Show to life at Laishley Park on June 14th.

You’re not just entering to win—you’re giving back.

⚡ DON’T WAIT:

Spots are limited and entries are going fast.

👉 Secure your entries now before they’re gone.

🎆 BONUS:

Join us June 14th | 3PM–10PM at Laishley Park
Let’s celebrate, support, and light up the sky together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!