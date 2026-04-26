American Legion Post 103's 4 Night Bahama Cruise

Enter now for just $10

Sun Chasers Getaway & Zelara Travel have teamed up with American Legion Post 103 to give YOU the chance to win a 4-Night Bahama Cruise Getaway 🌴

✨ Relax on island time

🚢 Enjoy ocean views & luxury vibes

🎉 Make unforgettable memories

🎟 HOW IT WORKS:

Donate $10 = 1 Entry

The more entries you grab, the better your chances to win

Winner receives a 4-night Bahama cruise getaway

❤️ WHY IT MATTERS:

Your entry supports our veterans and helps bring the Red, White & Blue Drone Show to life at Laishley Park on June 14th.

You’re not just entering to win—you’re giving back.

⚡ DON’T WAIT:

Spots are limited and entries are going fast.

👉 Secure your entries now before they’re gone.

🎆 BONUS:

Join us June 14th | 3PM–10PM at Laishley Park

Let’s celebrate, support, and light up the sky together.