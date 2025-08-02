American Legion Post 145 Golf Tournament

Hosted by
•Prominent placement on all promotional materials including banners and flyers
•Named mention in all press releases, media coverage and programming
•Opportunity to provide branded items (e.g. Golf balls, tees, shirts etc) to participants.
•Recognition at the awards ceremony
•Complimentary entry for two teams( up to 8 player)
•Exclusive signage at the most visible locations (club house, entrance etc…)
•Opportunity to set up a promotional booth at event
•Sponsor gift
• Logo on selected promotional materials, including flyers and social media
•Mention in any media coverage and programing
•Opportunity to provide branded items (e.g. golf balls, tees, shirts) to participants
•Complimentary entry for one team, (4 Players)
•Signage at key locations(registration and awards ceremony)
•Opportunity to include promotional items in participant gift bags
•Sponsor gift
•Logo on flyers and website
•Mention in opening and final ceremony
•Complimentary entry for one team (4 Players)
•Signage at a designated hole on the course
•Opportunity to include items in participant gift bags
Sponsorship of a single hole on the course. (Includes Signage)
Hole will be discussed prior to event.
Have a specific hole in mind? You chose the hole and we can use your signage or we can provide it for you. (Sponsor board will be bigger than standard hole sponsor and signage must be pre approved)
What a specific hole all to your self? We can do that! You chose the hole and we can provide signage or we can set up yours. (Supplied signage must be pre-approved)
Sponsorship signage for the driving range will be placed on both sides of the range and on the approach.
This is a sole Sponsor ship, meaning you will be the only sponsor!
(Signage supplied by us or you can provide your own with pre-approval)
$
