Sgt. John Sardiello Post No. 1634 of the American Legion, Inc.

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Sgt. John Sardiello Post No. 1634 of the American Legion, Inc.

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American Legion Post 1634 Event Tickets

10 Bruce St

West Babylon, NY 11704, USA

"Two Cents" a staged reading and Dinner - Sunday, April 26th
$30

Sunday, April 26th

Dinner at 2:00pm Play begins at 3:30pm

10 Bruce Street, West Babylon


Written by Long Island playwright Amy Nicole, Two Cents tells the story of a young woman set out to find answers to her past when she encounters a homeless veteran trying to find his way home.


Dinner includes chicken cacciatore, pasta, baked ham, roasted potatoes, garden salad, rolls, beverages & dessert

50-50 Raffle


All proceeds to benefit the Trustee Fund of Sgt. John Sardiello American Legion Post 1634


Cinco De Mayo Tacos & More Buffet Dinner - Tuesday, May 5th
$12

Join us for a vast buffet featuring many festive offerings. Dine in or come for take out!!!


Tacos, rice, all the toppings, churros, and more . . . . .


Tuesday, May 5th

6-8pm

10 Bruce Street, West Babylon


All proceeds will benefit the kitchen fund of American Legion Post 1634, providing future fellowship gatherings for our veterans and their families.

McGuire's Comedy Night Fundraiser
$20

Join us for laughs. . . .

Sunday, September 13th

Doors open at 5:30pm

Show starts at 7:00pm

Two item purchase required

All proceeds to benefit the Trustee Building Fund

Monthly 50-50 (4/18-5/16/26) Drawing on 5/16/26, 11:15am
$5

Ticket Color: RED

Get in on our monthly Post1634 Family 50-50. Purchase your entry here or in person. Monthly winner is drawn at 11:15 am at our 3rd Saturday monthly breakfast.

Confirmation of ticket number will be by text/email.

Monthly winning ticket # and amount will be posted on our website events page

Monthly 50-50 (3/21-4/18/26) Drawing on 4/18/26, 11:15am
$5

Ticket Color: YELLOW

Get in on our monthly Post1634 Family 50-50. Purchase your entry here or in person. Monthly winner is drawn at 11:15 am at our 3rd Saturday monthly breakfast.

Confirmation of ticket number will be by text/email.

Monthly winning ticket # and amount will be posted on our website events page

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