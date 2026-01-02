American Legion Post 1634 Event Tickets

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About this event
Sunday, April 26th
Dinner at 2:00pm Play begins at 3:30pm
10 Bruce Street, West Babylon
Written by Long Island playwright Amy Nicole, Two Cents tells the story of a young woman set out to find answers to her past when she encounters a homeless veteran trying to find his way home.
Dinner includes chicken cacciatore, pasta, baked ham, roasted potatoes, garden salad, rolls, beverages & dessert
50-50 Raffle
All proceeds to benefit the Trustee Fund of Sgt. John Sardiello American Legion Post 1634
Join us for a vast buffet featuring many festive offerings. Dine in or come for take out!!!
Tacos, rice, all the toppings, churros, and more . . . . .
Tuesday, May 5th
6-8pm
10 Bruce Street, West Babylon
All proceeds will benefit the kitchen fund of American Legion Post 1634, providing future fellowship gatherings for our veterans and their families.
Join us for laughs. . . .
Sunday, September 13th
Doors open at 5:30pm
Show starts at 7:00pm
Two item purchase required
All proceeds to benefit the Trustee Building Fund
Ticket Color: RED
Get in on our monthly Post1634 Family 50-50. Purchase your entry here or in person. Monthly winner is drawn at 11:15 am at our 3rd Saturday monthly breakfast.
Confirmation of ticket number will be by text/email.
Monthly winning ticket # and amount will be posted on our website events page
Ticket Color: YELLOW
Get in on our monthly Post1634 Family 50-50. Purchase your entry here or in person. Monthly winner is drawn at 11:15 am at our 3rd Saturday monthly breakfast.
Confirmation of ticket number will be by text/email.
Monthly winning ticket # and amount will be posted on our website events page
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!