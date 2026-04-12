American Legion Post 199 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by The Wash House Restaurant
Value $100
Starting bid
4 boxes Winchester
Super X
12 gauge
2.75 in
8 lead shot
Donated by Eddie's Pawn Shop
Value $40
Starting bid
2 ft level
Assorted HD wall hangers
DeWALT 20 pc screw driving bit set
2 pc tape measures, 12 ft & 25 ft
Diablo 7.25 in, 24 teeth skill saw blade
3 pc wrench and pliers set
Donated by Eastern Shore Ace Hardware
Value $120
Starting bid
Trump 45th President
1 oz .999AG Sliver Coin
Donated by Holley's Pawn Shop
Value $75
Starting bid
Trump 45th President
1 oz .999AG Sliver Coin
Donated by Holley's Pawn Shop
Value $75
Starting bid
One Hour Therapeutic Massage
Moroccanoil Body Collection with Travel Case
Donated by Solace Massage Therapy
& Tami Williams
Value $186
Starting bid
Embers 4-Buner Gas Grill
*tank not included
Donated by Tractor Supply
Value $249.99
Starting bid
105 pc Ratchet Set
SAE /Metric 1/4 in drive & 3/8 drive
Donated by Ace Hardware Spanish Fort
Value $109
Starting bid
Two burner fry cart with two pots, each with their own oil thermometer
*tank not included
Donated by Lowe's Home Improvement
Value $249.99
Starting bid
Gift card
Donated by South's Outpost Elite Guns and Outdoor
Value $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate
*valid through May 31, 2026
Donated by Home Depot
Value $50
Starting bid
Raised Bed Garden
70 x 36 x 17 in
17.5 sq ft
Corrosion resistant galvanized steel
Donated by Old Tyme Feed & Garden Supply
Value $85.99
Starting bid
20-Point Inspection of a Residential Garage Door Including a Lubrication and Tune Up
Donated By Alligator Garage Door
Value $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate towards you next tattoo
Donated by Man-O-War Tattoo
Value $300
Starting bid
Gift Basket containing
1 La Crema 2024 Pinot Noir
1 Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Light Bubbles
Mule Mix
Cheese Straws
Local honey
$100 Wash House Gift Card
Donated by Piggly Wiggly Fairhope and
The Wash House Restaurant
Value $175
Starting bid
Redfield "Revenge" 3-9x42 Scope
with mounting rings
*gently used
Donated by John Dwyer
Value $165
Starting bid
"New Orleans Cable Car"
by Daniel Wall
Signed and numbered #360/450
36 in X 32 in
Value : $2,300
Donated By : Cindy and John Dwyer
Starting bid
Ionic Foot Detox
10 minute Oxygen Bar
Donated by: Peak Alkalinity
Value : $68
Starting bid
60 min Full Spectrum Light Far Infrared Sauna w/ Collagen & Mineral Shower
10 min Oxygen Bar
Donated by : Peak Alkalinity
Value : $67
Starting bid
25 min Himalayan Salt Therapy Room Session
10 min Oxygen Bar
Donated by : Peak Alkalinity
Value : $67
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