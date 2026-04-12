Hosted by

American Legion

About this event

American Legion Post 199 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

700 S Mobile St, Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Gift Card item
Gift Card item
Gift Card
$65

Starting bid

Donated by The Wash House Restaurant

Value $100

Winchester Super X Ammunition item
Winchester Super X Ammunition
$25

Starting bid

4 boxes Winchester

Super X

12 gauge

2.75 in

8 lead shot

Donated by Eddie's Pawn Shop

Value $40

Bucket of Tools item
Bucket of Tools
$70

Starting bid

2 ft level

Assorted HD wall hangers

DeWALT 20 pc screw driving bit set

2 pc tape measures, 12 ft & 25 ft

Diablo 7.25 in, 24 teeth skill saw blade

3 pc wrench and pliers set

Donated by Eastern Shore Ace Hardware

Value $120

Silver Coin #1 item
Silver Coin #1 item
Silver Coin #1
$50

Starting bid

Trump 45th President

1 oz .999AG Sliver Coin

Donated by Holley's Pawn Shop

Value $75

Silver Coin #2 item
Silver Coin #2 item
Silver Coin #2
$50

Starting bid

Trump 45th President

1 oz .999AG Sliver Coin

Donated by Holley's Pawn Shop

Value $75

One Hour Massage & Moroccanoil Body Collection item
One Hour Massage & Moroccanoil Body Collection item
One Hour Massage & Moroccanoil Body Collection
$95

Starting bid

One Hour Therapeutic Massage

Moroccanoil Body Collection with Travel Case

Donated by Solace Massage Therapy

& Tami Williams

Value $186

Gas Grill item
Gas Grill item
Gas Grill
$125

Starting bid

Embers 4-Buner Gas Grill

*tank not included

Donated by Tractor Supply

Value $249.99

Craftsman Ratchet Set item
Craftsman Ratchet Set item
Craftsman Ratchet Set
$60

Starting bid

105 pc Ratchet Set

SAE /Metric 1/4 in drive & 3/8 drive

Donated by Ace Hardware Spanish Fort

Value $109

Two Burner Fry Cart item
Two Burner Fry Cart item
Two Burner Fry Cart
$125

Starting bid

Two burner fry cart with two pots, each with their own oil thermometer

*tank not included

Donated by Lowe's Home Improvement

Value $249.99

South's Outpost Gift Card item
South's Outpost Gift Card item
South's Outpost Gift Card
$65

Starting bid

Gift card

Donated by South's Outpost Elite Guns and Outdoor

Value $100

Home Depot Gift Certificate item
Home Depot Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate

*valid through May 31, 2026

Donated by Home Depot

Value $50

Raised Bed Garden item
Raised Bed Garden
$50

Starting bid

Raised Bed Garden

70 x 36 x 17 in

17.5 sq ft

Corrosion resistant galvanized steel

Donated by Old Tyme Feed & Garden Supply

Value $85.99

Garage Door Inspection item
Garage Door Inspection item
Garage Door Inspection
$75

Starting bid

20-Point Inspection of a Residential Garage Door Including a Lubrication and Tune Up

Donated By Alligator Garage Door

Value $100

Tattoo gift certificate item
Tattoo gift certificate
$195

Starting bid

Gift Certificate towards you next tattoo

Donated by Man-O-War Tattoo

Value $300

Gift Basket and Gift Certificate item
Gift Basket and Gift Certificate item
Gift Basket and Gift Certificate item
Gift Basket and Gift Certificate
$90

Starting bid

Gift Basket containing

1 La Crema 2024 Pinot Noir

1 Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Light Bubbles

Mule Mix

Cheese Straws

Local honey

$100 Wash House Gift Card

Donated by Piggly Wiggly Fairhope and

The Wash House Restaurant

Value $175

Redfield "Revenge" Scope item
Redfield "Revenge" Scope
$150

Starting bid

Redfield "Revenge" 3-9x42 Scope

with mounting rings

*gently used

Donated by John Dwyer

Value $165

"New Orleans Cable Car" Framed Print item
"New Orleans Cable Car" Framed Print item
"New Orleans Cable Car" Framed Print item
"New Orleans Cable Car" Framed Print
$1,500

Starting bid

"New Orleans Cable Car"

by Daniel Wall

Signed and numbered #360/450

36 in X 32 in

Value : $2,300

Donated By : Cindy and John Dwyer

Gift Certificate Foot Detox & oxygen bar item
Gift Certificate Foot Detox & oxygen bar item
Gift Certificate Foot Detox & oxygen bar item
Gift Certificate Foot Detox & oxygen bar
$40

Starting bid

Ionic Foot Detox

10 minute Oxygen Bar

Donated by: Peak Alkalinity

Value : $68

Gift Certificate Infrared Sauna item
Gift Certificate Infrared Sauna item
Gift Certificate Infrared Sauna
$40

Starting bid

60 min Full Spectrum Light Far Infrared Sauna w/ Collagen & Mineral Shower

10 min Oxygen Bar

Donated by : Peak Alkalinity

Value : $67

Gift Certificate Himalayan Salt Therapy item
Gift Certificate Himalayan Salt Therapy item
Gift Certificate Himalayan Salt Therapy item
Gift Certificate Himalayan Salt Therapy
$45

Starting bid

25 min Himalayan Salt Therapy Room Session

10 min Oxygen Bar

Donated by : Peak Alkalinity

Value : $67

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