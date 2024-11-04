American Legion Post 37 Department of Virginia Memberships 2026

I invite you to join as a new member or renew your membership and make American Legion Post 0037 your home. Our mission is to provide assistance to our members with VA benefits and claims, involve our youth in the great programs of The American Legion and stay true to supporting military families and veterans. I often get the questions "why should I belong?", or "what's in it for me?" My answer is simple. Your membership dues support active-duty military and all veterans, from Washington D.C., to the great state of Virginia, down to our neighborhood in Norfolk and surrounding locations. We see all levels of involvement from our members. Some attend all functions, while others pick and choose their involvement because of commitments to other activities or personal family responsibilities. Regardless of your level of activity, our members create the strength necessary to further our commitment in supporting veterans, and our fellow active-duty service members and their families. America, its military and our veteran community need you and your support. Our voice needs to remain strong. Please join or renew your membership.

