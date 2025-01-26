American Legion Post 370 Riders's shop

No this flag is not backwards. It is designed to be displayed on the right sleeve to signify the colors are "Always Forward." Sometimes, it is also referred to as combat flag because for a long time the Army only authorized it for display on uniforms if the soldier had been deployed to a combat zone.

No this flag is not backwards. It is designed to be displayed on the right sleeve to signify the colors are "Always Forward." Sometimes, it is also referred to as combat flag because for a long time the Army only authorized it for display on uniforms if the soldier had been deployed to a combat zone.

More details...