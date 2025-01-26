American Legion Post 370 Riders's shop

All you can eat pancake breakfast on the 4th Sunday of each month at the Overland Park American Legion Post 370 located at 7500 W 75th ST, Overland Park KS.
Eggs & Bacon
$4
Add two eggs (cooked to order) and bacon to your pancakes on the fourth Sunday of each month.
ALR370 challenge coin
$10
The American Legion Rider Chapter 370 Challenge coin.
CAT Tourniquet
$35
The one and only CAT Tourniquet from North American Rescue. Do not be fooled by cheap immitation tourniquets that look the same but have been proven to fail because they are made from sub standard materials.
ALR State Patch
$10
Keep track of which states you have ridden in with this American Legion Rider State map by coloring in the states as you mark them off.
Always Forward Flag
$10
No this flag is not backwards. It is designed to be displayed on the right sleeve to signify the colors are "Always Forward." Sometimes, it is also referred to as combat flag because for a long time the Army only authorized it for display on uniforms if the soldier had been deployed to a combat zone.
In Memoriam Patch
$10
Show your respect with this In Memoriam patch.
US Army Sticker
$1
US Army Sticker
Marine Corps Sticker
$1
United States Marine Corps Sticker
Navy Sticker
$1
United States Navy Sticker
Air Force Sticker
$1
United States Air Force Sticker
Coast Guard STicker
$1
Nited States Coast Guard Sticker
SAFE Patch
$5
Help us support local first responders. All proceeds will be donated to SAFE, the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund.
New Member Patch Set
$60
This patch set is for ALR370 Members Only and includes all official patches needed to set up your vest. The following patches are included:
- Official ALR370 Back Patch
- Official Family Unit Patch
- Rockers for Family Unit Patch
- US Flag Patch
Add a donation for American Legion Post 370 Riders
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!