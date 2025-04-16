Walk In Our Boots 5K - Homeless Veterans Fundraiser

Hand-pieced, machine quilted 86" x 86" picnic quilt with carrying bag. Much of the charm of this quilt is in the mix of fabrics. LOVE it. Use it. Spill drinks on it and dance with sparklers. It’s just begging for that.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Hand-pieced, machine quilted 86" x 86" picnic quilt with carrying bag. Much of the charm of this quilt is in the mix of fabrics. LOVE it. Use it. Spill drinks on it and dance with sparklers. It’s just begging for that.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Hand Crochet Walk In Our Boots Afghan
$100
Starting bid
A large 50" x 74" patriotic hand crochet afghan with the Stars & Stripes of the flag of the USA. This American flag afghan/throw looks beautiful laid out!
It is true to design with 13 stripes and 50 crocheted and sewn on stars.
Machine wash and dry.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
A large 50" x 74" patriotic hand crochet afghan with the Stars & Stripes of the flag of the USA. This American flag afghan/throw looks beautiful laid out!
It is true to design with 13 stripes and 50 crocheted and sewn on stars.
Machine wash and dry.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
"Walk In Our Boots" Veterans Memorial Watercolor
$75
Starting bid
An 8" x 10" framed original hand-painted watercolor of the Gahanna Veterans Memorial monolith and flags.
Donated by:
Sgt. Blair Bickel
U.S. Army
1st Inf. Div.
Vietnam 1968-1969
An 8" x 10" framed original hand-painted watercolor of the Gahanna Veterans Memorial monolith and flags.
Donated by:
Sgt. Blair Bickel
U.S. Army
1st Inf. Div.
Vietnam 1968-1969
Americana Flag Quilt
$75
Starting bid
This is a hand-pieced, machine quilted 32" x 48" Americana Flag quilt. It would make a great gift for any military family or veteran (or any Americana lover) and makes an excellent home accent. .
This would look great in any room, on a wall or a table, or over the back of a chair. There is a hanging sleeve sewn on the back, if you choose to hang it on a wall.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
This is a hand-pieced, machine quilted 32" x 48" Americana Flag quilt. It would make a great gift for any military family or veteran (or any Americana lover) and makes an excellent home accent. .
This would look great in any room, on a wall or a table, or over the back of a chair. There is a hanging sleeve sewn on the back, if you choose to hang it on a wall.
Donated by:
Becky Kneeland
Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Rooster's Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Rooster's "Walk In Our Boots" gift basket. Basket includes cross body bag with USB, scrunchie, playing cards, notepad, water bottle pouch, chip clip, sticker, Nike hat, cutting board, XL t-shirt, beanie and $25 Rooster's gift certificate.
Rooster's "Walk In Our Boots" gift basket. Basket includes cross body bag with USB, scrunchie, playing cards, notepad, water bottle pouch, chip clip, sticker, Nike hat, cutting board, XL t-shirt, beanie and $25 Rooster's gift certificate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!