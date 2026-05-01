American Legion Post 797 Walk In Our Boots Online Auction

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123 Serran Drive, Gahanna, OH
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Set of three (3) exceptional "End of Tour" hand-painted watercolor paintings by local artist, Blaire Bickel. Helmet with dog tags, combat boots and letter home to mom. Would make a great gift for anyone who has served or is currently serving.
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"American Pride" hand-made crochet afghan inspired by the American Flag. Measures 46" x 62". 100% acrylic yarn.
This would be a perfect gift for that special person you know that has served our country or is serving at the present time.
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Hand-made "Old Glory" rag quilt handmade with 100% cotton fabric. This 51" x 46" red, white and blue is perfect for a lap quilt or a wall hanging.
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New. With Americana liner, divided plastic protector with snap on lid, 2 leather handles and pewter star knob. Basket measures 7 1/4" Long X 7 1/4" Wide X 4" High.
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New Americana 2004 Dresden Basket with protector. Basket is 4 1/2” W x 5” D x 3 1/2” H.
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New Longaberger 2003 Proudly American Cracker Basket with Star Tacks + Protector + Liner + Booklet
Measures 11" x 5" wide x 3" tall.
Starting bid
New Longaberger 2003 Proudly American Medium Gathering Basket, flag liner , Flag Shield Tie-On and plastic protector. The basket measures 18" long 11" wide and 4.5" high.
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