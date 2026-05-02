Post 800 Store

3x5 American Flag Proudly Made in U.S.A.! Quality Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes.

★ Made In U.S.A.: Your 100% American Flag is made using all American materials. Proudly made by American workers right here in the U.S.A.



★ Quality Materials: This 3x5 US Flag is made of Durawavez Nylon to help withstand harsh outdoor environments. Your Flag will be finished with a polyester heading for added strength, four point needle fly hem (4 rows of stitching), and Brass Grommets that will hold strong.



★ Embroidered Stars and Stitched Stripes: When your American Flag arrives at your home or business, you will immediately notice the amazing workmanship. You'll be proud to display the beautiful Embroidered Stars and Stitched Stripes, especially knowing they were handcrafted by fellow Americans.



★ Warranty: Your Flag comes with a “6 Month No Questions Asked Warranty”. Nothing but the best for your American Pride.